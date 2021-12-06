Ryan O'Hara Hired as Florida Gators Offensive Analyst/QB Assistant

Along with several other coaches coming into the fold, the Florida Gators have officially hired former Louisiana offensive analyst and assistant Ryan O'Hara. He will now hold the same position with the Gators, back under Billy Napier after spending four years with the head coach at ULL.

"During his time at Louisiana, O'Hara contributed in the development of quarterback Levi Lewis, who was named the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game MVP," Florida stated in its release today. "Lewis became the first 3,000-yard passer in program history (3,050) and [set] the single-season record for touchdown passes (26).

"Throwing for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2020, Lewis entered his final season (2021) ranked second in career passing touchdowns (54), third in career passing yards (6,286) and fourth in career completions (485)."

Prior to his stint at ULL, O'Hara made stops at Alabama A&M University (2016-17) serving as the team's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He also coached quarterbacks at Mt. San Antonio College and Santa Monica College from 2014-16.

Now, O'Hara will work with the Gators quarterbacks, at least as an assistant as the program looks to continue its development of redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson heading into his third season of football in 2022. Napier is set to coach the quarterbacks with O'Hara's a

"O'Hara was the starting quarterback at the University of Central Oklahoma for two seasons and led the program to Lone Start Conference North Champions in 2006 and was named all-conference the same season.

"He also attended the University of Arizona in 2003 and was the starting quarterback for the Wildcats and a lettered in basketball."

