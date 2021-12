The Longmont boys basketball team may just have more lifetime experience on the football field than the court — not that that’s a knock against them. As local hoops teams prepare for what is hoped to be a more normal season inside the pandemic — up north in Longmont, the Trojans’ longtime coach Jeff Kloster boasts a familiar-looking roster. It’s not a reprint of the school’s football team — which had its season end in the 4A second round to Dakota Ridge two weeks ago — just feels a bit that way.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO