Cowboys -4 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Dallas heads into Week 14 two games clear in the NFC East, despite a bit of a dip in form in recent weeks. While the Cowboys defeated a New Orleans team led by Taysom Hill, the scoreline of 27-17 made the game look more clear-cut than it actually was. The Saints were able to move the ball somewhat effectively, and it was only the 4 turnovers forced by the Cowboys’ defense that allowed them to pull away. A few too many three-and-outs from Dak Prescott and the offense left a lot to be desired.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO