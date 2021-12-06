ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Biggest Hip Hop Comebacks of 2021

By DX Staff
HipHopDX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s sports, entertainment or music, there’s a curious fascination when a celebrity either returns to form or does enough to get back on the public’s radar. The art of the comeback is one of the few times these larger than life figures feel relatable. We’ve all been down and out...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Blames Kanye For Other Rappers Removing Him From Songs

When Kanye Westleft Soulja Boy off Donda, all hell broke loose. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper immediately called Ye a "b*tch," and teased a handful of Kanye diss records. Ye doubled down on his decision to remove Big Draco's verse from "Remote Control," and called the verse trash in his now-infamous Drink Champs appearance. The two eventually made up, and Soulja Boy proclaimed himself "the first rapper to get an apology from Kanye West."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Almost Joined Nas, Rick Ross & Future On Berner's 'Gotti' Album

Berner’s new album Gotti arrived on December 3, boasting appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Future, Jadakiss, Styles P, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rod Wave and Mozzy. Berner even secured previously unheard audio recordings from the late John Gotti himself, adding cinematic authenticity to the Mafia-inspired project. But there...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

J Prince Denies Applying Pressure On Kanye West Ahead Of Larry Hoover Concert

J Prince is known for being an intimidating figure that gets the job done, and when he posted up with Kanye West on Instagram last month to squash the beef with Drake, social media had jokes ready for the whole encounter. Many felt J Prince used scare tactics to convince Ye to bury the hatchet with Drake.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
HipHopDX.com

Roddy Ricch Joins Eminem, Drake & Kanye West In Diamond-Selling Rapper Club

Roddy Ricch‘s debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial turned two years old on Monday (December 6), but the Compton native had an even bigger milestone to celebrate. After reaching 8x platinum status at the top of the year, Roddy’s 2019 chart-topping hit “The Box” finally surpassed 10 million...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Remembering Virgil Abloh, Hip-Hop’s Designer

During his opening DJ set for the New York stop of Travis Scott’s 2017 Birds Eye View tour, fashion designer Virgil Abloh did something that could’ve derailed the entire experience. He played the euphoric first 27 seconds of Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands” and, with the crowd hanging on his every beat change, followed it with Miles Davis’s mellow classic “So What?”—a strange choice compounded by his decision to blend the song into Migos’ decidedly unmellow 2017 single “T-Shirt.” The transition wasn’t smooth—the horns from “So What?” clashed rhythmically and sonically with the 808 claps and synths of “T-Shirt” almost immediately—but he won the audience through sheer conviction. Afterward, he crossfaded back to Davis during “T-Shirt”’s hook, just to remind the bouncing crowd how he got there.
BEAUTY & FASHION
107.3 KFFM

Here’s Every Hip-Hop Album Cover Virgil Abloh Worked On

Famed designer Virgil Abloh has passed away at the age of 41. Abloh, a major name in the fashion industry, was famous in hip-hop circles for his Off-White brand, working with Kanye West, landing the position of Men's Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton and being name-dropped by rappers on dozens of songs. He passed away this morning (Nov. 28), after succumbing to a rare form of cancer. His death was confirmed via a heartfelt statement released on his Instagram page:
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jesus
Person
J Dilla
Person
Ghostface Killah
Person
Raekwon
Person
Jay Rock
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Sza
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Sheek Louch
Person
Roc Marciano
Person
Dj Premier
Person
Drake
albuquerqueexpress.com

The Astroworld tragedy: A look into the messianic world of hip hop and rap

The crowd gathered at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival surged towards the front when he took to the stage, in Houston, on Nov. 5. This led to the deaths of 10 people, including a nine-year-old child, and injured some 300 people. Lawsuits are currently being filed against Scott and Toronto singer...
HIP HOP
107.3 KFFM

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2021

It's been a long, strange year, with just as many lows as highs. Even as things inch closer towards the new normal, day-to-day life has been an adjustment for everyone following a global pandemic. Fortunately for rap fans, we have great music to hold us down—the soundtrack to better times and happiness. Hip-hop as a whole is gaining its rhythm back after artists went for more than a year without touring and being out in the streets to engage with their fans. With live performances back like they never left, and plenty of new albums dropping each week, the game's stars have returned, and the up-and-coming acts are also delivering. Throughout 2021, there were a lot of songs to sort through, so XXL highlights 100 of the best hip-hop songs that dropped this year, in no particular order, to put you on game.
MUSIC
thepitchkc.com

Rapper Kurtis Blow is back on stage with The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Kurtis Blow was the first rapper signed to a major label when he ended up on Mercury Records in 1979, releasing “Christmas Rappin’.” In the intervening years, his hits “The Breaks,” “Basketball,” and “If I Ruled the World” have become iconic, and Blow has become something of a spokesman for classic hip-hop history.
HIP HOP
107 JAMZ

Here Are the Most-Streamed Hip-Hop Songs on Spotify This Year

As the music chapter for 2021 closes in the next few weeks, Spotify has offered their year-end list of the most-streamed songs for the last 12 months. That list consists of tracks released by several members of the hip-hop community, all of which can be found below. Doja Cat, who...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Rap Star#Music Streaming#Hip Hop Music#Hiphopdx#The Stinc Team#Uber
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Surprises Giveon During His Show In Toronto

Drake hasn't performed any shows since the release of CLB but he's been popping up at certain venues, largely to show face. When Jack Harlow dropped by the 6ix, Drizzy stood on the balcony, overlooking the sold-out crowd like a proud father. He didn't show up on stage but the crowd offered a warm embrace to the hometown hero.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Ex-G.O.O.D. Music Rapper Desiigner Addresses Kanye West On 'Letter To Ye'

Desiigner is feeling remorseful. After leaving G.O.O.D. Music in 2019, he’s looking to patch up his relationship with Kanye West. On Wednesday (December 8), the Brooklyn native released an apology of sorts in the form of a new song titled “Letter to Ye.”. “Thank you for everything/Ye, I...
MUSIC
miamitimesonline.com

"The Hip-Hop Nutcracker" spins into Miami

Seven seasons in and the critically acclaimed “Hip Hop Nutcracker” is still going strong, returning to the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts this Saturday, Dec. 11, after a pandemic pause. The unconventional holiday show features air twists, windmills, ticking and head spins – all to the tune...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
musicinminnesota.com

10 Hip-Hop Artists that Changed the Game

Hip-hop is hands down one of the most prominent genres in the music industry. Most people hear it every day on the radio, in a commercial, or in a store. Hip-hop can take on many forms, including DJing, freestyling, gangsta rap, trap, East Coast/ West Coast, contemporary, and, most recently, SoundCloud rap.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West & Drake's Larry Hoover Concert Promises 'Donda'-Level Stage Design

Los Angeles, CA – Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert is set to take over the Los Angeles Coliseum on Thursday night (December 9). Following Ye and Drake reuniting after months of feuding, construction has begun on the intricate stage design with aerial footage captured by CBS Los Angeles on Sunday (December 5).
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Top 30 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2021

Following yesterday's unveiling of our Top 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs of 2021, we're back with the expected companion piece for the Top 30 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums. After pretty much a full year of uncertainty, it seemed rappers were ready to get back into release mode in 2021, and all the trappings that come with it-- namely, touring, festivals, merch, and the rest of the bag that was left on the table during the year prior. And, along with this minor resurgence in the artist and the artist's profitability, we've, of course, been bestowed with plenty of new albums (these things go hand-in-hand, after all).
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

2021 Hip Hop Awards - HipHopDX Nominees

In 2021 the world continued to deal with the ongoing effects of a global pandemic, but midway through the year music fans began to have some hope. Live shows made their triumphant return and some of the biggest artists in the game dropped full length projects. Whether it was Tyler,...
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy