A judge found Bowie Police Lt. Ernest Stanley guilty Thursday of misconduct in office for firing his service weapon at a moving vehicle in 2018. Stanley, who is still employed by the Bowie Police Department, will be sentenced in March. Chief John Nesky said Stanley has been suspended with pay since his indictment, in accordance with the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. The department will now complete the internal affairs investigation into Stanley’s conduct, Nesky said, which usually follows the completion of criminal proceedings.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO