ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maven's Memories: Morrow's Moments

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStan Fischler on defenseman Ken Morrow's timely goals for the Islanders. Ken Morrow was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Class of 1995, for a reason. He was one of the most accomplished defensive defensemen of all-time -- on the collegiate level, on the Olympic stage and in the...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
NHL

Rangers send Flyers to seventh loss in row

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers handed the Philadelphia Flyers their seventh straight loss, 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Chris Kreider scored his 16th goal, third-most in the NHL, and Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves for the Rangers (14-4-3), who won their fourth in a row and are 8-1-0 in their past nine. They have won six straight home games and five straight games against Metropolitan Division opponents.
NHL
NHL

Talbot helps Wild win seventh straight, hand Oilers third loss in row

EDMONTON -- Cam Talbot made 38 saves, and the Minnesota Wild won their seventh straight game, 4-1 against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello each had two assists for Minnesota (18-6-1), which has a season-high eight-game point streak (7-0-1).
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Golden Knights-Stars

Lehner, Vegas hope to slow down top line for Dallas, analyst Weekes says. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. The Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET;...
NHL
NHL

Spezza suspended six games for kneeing in Maple Leafs game

NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza has been suspended for six games, without pay, for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk during NHL Game No. 380 in Winnipeg on Sunday, Dec. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 7:19...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: COL 7 | NYR 3

The Colorado Avalanche defeat the New York Rangers 7-3 in the final contest of a five-game road trip. This is the first of two meetings between the Avalanche and the Rangers this season. The two teams will meet again in Denver on Dec. 14. The Avalanche opened the scoring with...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Al Arbour
Person
Anders Lee
Person
Clark Gillies
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Patrick Flatley
Person
Brent Sutter
NHL

Dan Renouf rejoins Red Wings

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Renouf, 27, has skated in 13 games with the Griffins this season, notching three assists and 15 penalty minutes, and made his Red Wings season debut on Nov. 24 vs. St. Louis, posting a plus-two rating. Originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2016, he rejoined the organization this summer after spending a majority of the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche, earning his first NHL action since making his debut with the Red Wings during the 2016-17 campaign. In 18 games with the Avalanche, Renouf recorded three points (0-3-3), 16 penalty minutes, 20 hits and 12 shots on goal in 10:10 average time on ice. He also appeared in five games for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes. Renouf previously played 146 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins between 2015-18, helping deliver the franchise's second Calder Cup championship in 2017.
NHL
NHL

Jones talks struggling Flyers on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Analyst also discusses Canucks; hosts Rosen, Roarke talk Rangers, Marc-Andre Fleury on latest episode. Keith Jones said defenseman Ryan Ellis' absence from the lineup is the main culprit for the defensive woes that have plagued the Philadelphia Flyers this season and likely cost coach Alain Vigneault his job Monday. Jones,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Green University#The Los Angeles Kings#Game Three#Oilers
NHL

Blues turning to fourth-string goalie Lindgren against Red Wings

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Charlie Lindgren, the fourth-string goalie for the St. Louis Blues, could start their next three games. Lindgren, behind Jordan Binnington, Ville Husso and Joel Hofer on the depth chart, is expected to start against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSDET, ESPN+, ESPN LIVE) and could play against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday with Binnington (NHL COVID-19 protocol) and Husso (lower body) sidelined.
NHL
NHL

As Delvecchio hits his 90th birthday, his impact resonates beyond the ice

DETROIT -- Chances are if you are a Detroit Red Wings fan, or an avid hockey fan, you're familiar with the name Alex Delvecchio. Over the past seven decades, his name has become synonymous with Hockeytown. As the Red Wings prepare to celebrate Delvecchio's 90th birthday on Saturday night when...
NHL
NHL

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Khaira Injury Leaves Team 'Shaken' in Loss to Rangers

The Blackhawks dropped a 6-2 result to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. The game was a competitive, back-and-forth game deadlocked 2-2 at the halfway mark, but a serious injury to one of their own shortly after shook the team's psyche and the Rangers put forth a four-goal third period to seal the win.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

MAKING IT REIGN

LOS ANGELES - Death, taxes, and Andrew Mangiapane scoring on the road. He, like Milan Lucic - and that wicked precision through the five-hole - is Mr. Automatic in the out-of-town barns. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. Say What - 'If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It'. UPDATES. The Bread Man scored...
NHL
NHL

Gallagher, Niku enter COVID-19 protocol

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens announced that forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman Sami Niku have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Both players are being monitored closely by team doctors and following the guidelines and protocols set by the NHL. Canadiens recall Laurent Dauphin from Laval. The Repentigny native currently leads the...
NHL
NHL

Fortier surprised by first NHL call-up

Gabriel Fortier said he was lying in his bed in Syracuse on Sunday, about to start making dinner with his roommate Alex Green when he got the call around 5 p.m. every young hockey prospect dreams of receiving. On the other end was Syracuse Crunch general manager and Lightning assistant...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy