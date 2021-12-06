End of an Era | Cindy Davis

Hilda Cabrales has been declared braindead after her unconscious body was left outside a Los Angeles hospital just two hours after the body of her dead friend, model Christy Giles, was dumped at another hospital in the area. Ms Cabrales would have turned 27 on Monday. She spent two weeks in a coma after the bodies were left at the LA hospitals on 13 November. The interior designer was found to have drugs in her system when she was dumped at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles hospital. The 24-year-old Ms Giles was allegedly dropped at the other hospital...

