PHOTOS: Islanders Staff Holiday Toy Shopping Event

Black-owned business, Razu, brand logo to appear on Devils helmets beginning Dec. 11. NEWARK, NJ - The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial have announced, following overwhelming support for the cause-driven partnership initiative, the expansion of their industry-first donation of NHL club helmet brand exposure from 13 to 30 games. The addition of 17 games more than doubles Prudential's initial support for the black-owned business selected as the recipient of the 2021-22 Devils Buy Black Program presented by Prudential Financial. Jointly, the Devils and Prudential have today announced that Irvington, NJ-based company Razu, a networking and collaboration digital platform for musicians, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021-22 Season Devils Buy Black Partnership presented by Prudential.
