PHOTOS: Islanders Staff Holiday Toy Shopping Event

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslanders staff members picked out toys that the team will donate to kids in local hospitals this holiday season. The only line in the Westbury Target on Monday morning was made up of overflowing shopping carts. Board games, slime, tye-dye kits, Hot Wheels, Lite Brite and plush toys flew...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl#Toys#Hot Wheels#Lite Brite#Shevles#Logan Cockerill#European#Bridgeport Report#Ubs Arena Donate#The Isles Team Store#Pro Shop
