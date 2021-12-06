ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Planet Alignment’ Triggers Unprecedented Advertising Growth.

Cover picture for the articleA trio of agency giants released exceptionally bullish advertising forecasts Monday, with some saying the ad market is growing at its quickest rate ever. Calling for “much faster expansion than previously anticipated,” WPP-owned Group M expects global ad revenues to grow 22.5% in 2021. That’s up from the 19.2% expansion it...

What’s Behind 2021’s Unprecedented Advertising Expansion.

The breathtaking growth of total ad spend across the global marketplace is like a “once in a lifetime planetary alignment, something rare, short lived, but spectacular,” according to Vincent Létang, Executive VP, Global Market Research at IPG Mediabrands' Magna. So what caused the unprecedented expansion? And what happens when those planets start to drift apart in the years ahead?
Digital Audio Subscription Revenue Peaks, Says New eMarketer Forecast.

Podcasters may increasingly be focused on capturing subscription dollars, but a new eMarketer forecast suggests digital audio subscriptions’ share will hit its peak in 2022. The firm forecasts after several years of consecutive increases, U.S. digital audio subscription revenue will peak at a 63.9% share of total digital audio revenue in 2022. Dollar figures will continue to grow after that, but eMarketer says subscription revenue will make up slightly less of the digital audio ad revenue pie as ad spending grows in share. By 2025 it says audio subscription revenue’s share will be 62.1% – or nearly two points less of total audio revenue.
Agency Forecasters See Audio Ad Rebound Continuing In 2022.

GroupM, Magna and Zenith offered upbeat advertising forecasts for audio heading into 2022, even though they expect the medium to take two years to recover from the losses of the 2020 ad recession. On a global level, audio posted a mid-20 percentage point decline last year, WPP-owned GroupM says, “before beginning a gradual, if incomplete, recovery that we think will be punctuated by elevated growth in 2022.”
MarketRealist

Planet Labs Boasts a Compelling Growth Story and an Edge in Space

On Dec. 3, dMY Technology Group IV (DMYQ) shareholders approved the SPAC's combination with Planet Labs. DMYQ was targeting disruptive companies in the tech space for a merger. The deal is expected to be completed on Dec. 7, and the combined entity will start trading on the NYSE on Dec. 8 under the ticker symbol “PL”. What is Planet Labs' stock forecast after the merger?
coinspeaker.com

Bitdeer Group’s Customer Obsession Approach Brings It to the World Top Player

Bitdeer Group, the world’s leading digital asset mining service provider, earlier announced its plans to list on the NASDAQ through a merger with the publicly traded special purpose acquisition company Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. The transaction values Bitdeer at an implied enterprise value of approximately $4 billion. It marks Bitdeer Group’s latest achievement on the group level and the success of its business lines that support the group’s thriving growth, which could not have been achieved without Bitdeer’s obsession with its customers that leads to the customer-centric approach throughout the years.
Advertising Age

Ad industry forecasts predict unprecedented growth in 2022

Ad agencies are forecasting bullish growth in ad revenue in 2022 thanks to a greater-than-expected post-pandemic recovery period. Even excluding what’s expected to be record-setting midterm election spending in the U.S., the worldwide advertising industry is still expected to enjoy better-than-anticipated growth in 2022 on the heels of what’s been an exceptionally robust revenue year to date, according to GroupM’s latest global end-of-year ad forecast.
US News and World Report

Google, Meta Dominate as Digital Propels Global Advertising Growth -Forecasts

(Reuters) -The global advertising industry will notch higher growth this year than previously expected and is likely to continue its streak in 2022 as brands are relying more heavily on search engine and social-media companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta Platforms Inc to reach customers during the pandemic, according to two ad industry forecasts released on Monday.
thedallasnews.net

Mobile Advertising Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | Mobvista, AdColony, Yeahmobi

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Mobile Advertising examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Mobile Advertising study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Mobile Advertising market report advocates analysis of Applovin Corporation, Avazu, Chartboost, Facebook, Flurry, Google, InMobi, Matomy Media Group, Millennial Media, Smaato, GoWide, InMobi, Mobvista, AdColony, Yeahmobi, PassionTeck, Google, GumGum, Digital Turbine, Global Wide Media, Leadbolt, Moloco, Adperio, Liftoff, Criteo, Twitter, UnityAds, Apple Search Ads & Tapjoy.
martechseries.com

Adverty Partners with Livewire to Continue Growth of In-Game Advertising Across Asia Pacific

Adverty today announces a new partnership with global gaming marketing & gametech company Livewire, as it continues its expansion into key markets globally. The collaboration brings Adverty’s in-game ad inventory locally to Asia Pacific, the largest continent in gaming. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Martin Wilson, Co-founder and Director...
martechseries.com

New Global Survey Finds Consumers Are Becoming More Selective About Where, When and How They Share Information with Brands

Increasing data privacy regulations and changes from Apple and Android give consumers greater transparency and control over the personal information they share with brands, which predictably is resulting in the demise of third-party data. To help companies transition to direct customer relationships where first-party and zero-party data improve customer understanding and provide more opportunity to create greater mutual benefit, the mobile app experience company Airship today published a report, “The Mobile Customer Imperative.” Based on a survey of more than 9,000 consumers across seven countries, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Singapore and India, the report spotlights new consumer behaviors and expectations for digital communications along with recommendations for how companies can gain greater value while enhancing the customer experience.
TechCrunch

Chinese Amazon aggregator Nebula Brands raises $50M led by L Catterton

Other aggregators targeting China have raked in greater sums. Nebula Brands, a Beijing-based Amazon aggregator, said Tuesday that it has closed a Series B funding round of more than $50 million. The investment was led by the Asian fund of L Catterton, a global private equity firm known for its consumer tech focus.
martechseries.com

Fobi Signs LOI To Acquire Passworks, A Portugal Based Leading European Digital Wallet And Mobile Marketing Company With Tier-1 Global Clients

Acquisition brings immediate revenue and further bolsters and supports Fobi’s geographic coverage and scale to already existing footprint with recent acquisitions of Passcreator and PassWallet. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the...
TechCrunch

Visa hopes its new crypto consulting arm will help it become cooler than its competition

The news comes just a few months after Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s head of crypto, declared the asset class had become “cool” at a fintech conference last month. The payments behemoth made waves when it bought a CryptoPunk NFT in August this year, but its move to launch a dedicated crypto consultancy shows its attempts to capture crypto market share in a crowded field extend beyond marketing stunts.
atlantanews.net

Leading Players are Expected to Account for 70-75% Market Share of the Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market by 2031 End

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Stationary Fuel Cell Systems. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the...
bostonnews.net

Elastomeric Coating Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

The factor increasing the adoption of the elastomeric coating owing to the benefits like resistance to solvents and micro-organisms, along with chalking, good resistance against cracking, peeling, flaking, blistering, string adhesion strength, superior performance and many others has been driving the growth of the elastomeric coating market during the forecast period. Similarly, the factors like increase in the demand for energy-efficient roof systems, along with the growing attractiveness of the tilt-up concrete in the construction and building, increasing demand for the waterproofing, rapidly growing construction industry across the globe, roof coating solutions and increasing renovation of the already existing homes and offices have also been expected to improve the growth of the elastomeric coating market.
eMarketer

Insider Intelligence’s Fintech Trends to Watch in 2022

Fintech has reached new heights of funding and adoption, accelerating digital transformation across the financial services industry. Players big and small are scrambling to get ahead of the trends that will make or break growth in the coming year. Questions this report covers:. Has the fintech funding wave hit its...
CNN

There's little reason for Robinhood investors to be merry

New York (CNN Business) — Heading into the start of 2021, Robinhood was expected to be one of the most successful initial public offerings of the year. Robinhood was widely hyped and praised by investors for helping democratize Wall Street trading. What could go wrong? A lot, as it turns out.
