Alexandria, VA The Alexandria Black History Museum is presenting ts annual Alexandria Kwanzaa How-to Workshop virtually on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Learn how to do your own celebration as Cathy Riddick-Brown, Linda Haughton, Keith Calhoun, Malory Todd, and Lillian S. Patterson show you the origins, concepts, practices, and foods of Kwanzaa. You will learn about the seven Kwanzaa principles and symbols. Our presenters will teach you easy crafts, activities and give you demonstrations on how to make Groundnut Stew for your Kwanzaa feast "“ things to discover and enchant for every age. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters at the end of the workshop.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO