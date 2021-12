It’s Christmas Eve and young Mouse and his family are on their way to Grandpa’s. Outside, snow is falling. But this family show isn’t heading where you might expect. It’s been adapted from Piers Torday’s book and – in typical Torday fashion – is a dark and wild adventure. There’s a horrible accident, genuine tragedy (that had me in tears), straight-talking animals and a very silly singing minstrel. It’ll have your children excited and just a little bit scared, bursting with questions about life and death they might never have found a way to ask without this special story.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 HOURS AGO