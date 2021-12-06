ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

6 Home Repairs That You’ll Need Professional Help With

handymantips.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be very tempting to try and repair things around your home, but you shouldn’t always do that. If you’re handy, it will seem like a good idea to try and fix the leaky pipes or the roof. Unfortunately, you can make things worse if you dabble with things beyond...

handymantips.org

Comments / 0

Related
handymantips.org

8 simple DIY home repairs for everyone

You have always wanted to own a home. And you finally got it! Yeah! But, you haven’t thought about all repairs you need to do and you’ll have do it in the future. If you choose to call professionals for each and every problem at your new home, your home budget will be always low. Okay, not all of us are good at fixing things. But we can always find some simple home repairs all of us are able do. Do-it-yourself projects are things that make us proud. You can always remember the smile on your face when you finish working on something all by yourself. Isn’t it true? Some people are good at all DIY home repairs, but some aren’t. Nowadays you can find tutorial videos on YouTube for almost everything – not just for small repairs, literally you can find tutorials for anything you need. So, if you want, you can easily learn how to fix little things around your home or in your yard.
HOME & GARDEN
handymantips.org

6 Reasons To Call A Professional To Replace Your Thermostat

This is the age of self-help books and DIY (Do It Yourself) repair. Because of technological advancements, it is easy to go online and research how to do most things yourself. This is done mostly by those that wish to cut costs and feel like they are good enough handymen to piece the aspects of the job together themselves. Replacing a thermostat may seem like a fairly simple job, but that is far from the case. It is not as simple as connecting a few wires and nailing them to a wall. There are many factors to consider when installing or upgrading a smart thermostat system that only a qualified HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) contractor will know.
HOME & GARDEN
handymantips.org

4 Basic Plumbing Skills That Will Save You A Lot Of Money

As a homeowner, maintaining your plumbing system is a must. The plumbing system is an essential amenity as it harnesses clean water—a resource necessary for hygiene, health, and well-being. The condition of your plumbing system also affects the comfort of your household. To ensure that your plumbing remains functional...
HOME & GARDEN
handymantips.org

What Is A House Lift And Why Do You Need One?

If you’re a homeowner, you may be constantly on the lookout for ways to improve your home. This could involve minor changes, such as new paint and decor, or major ones, such as room renovations. While most of these changes may be done for aesthetic reasons, you may want...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Repairs#Air Conditioning#Windows
handymantips.org

How Do You Clean Outdoor Furniture?

Grimy patio chairs and dirty tables are nothing but uninviting. To prevent outdoor furniture from reaching this state, make it a point to do routine cleanings. It is vital to keep your outdoor furniture clean and dry throughout the year to preserve its look and maintain its function. Make sure...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
handymantips.org

How To Save Money On Heating And Cooling At Your Home

Summer is one of the most anticipated seasons of the year. People want to enjoy outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, etc. Winter, too, has a few fun activities. Plus, many people love the snow. Unfortunately, both seasons are also notorious for increasing utility bills. You need to keep your AC on during summer and turn up the heater when winter comes around. These seasons can take your utility bills off the roof if you are not careful. We are here to help you avoid that.
HOME & GARDEN
handymantips.org

5 Best Home Improvement Projects to Tackle in 2022

With the New Year just around the corner, you may have set yourself all kinds of resolutions and goals, whether it’s spending more time with family or changing careers. However, if you’re a homeowner, you may want to undertake a home improvement project. Not only can updating your home boost your property’s resale value, but you can also save money on energy, and be more eco-friendly too.
HOME & GARDEN
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Do You Need Daily Treatment to Repair Damaged Enamel?

The commercial keeps airing on TV with annoying frequency. She’s a dentist, she wears a white coat, and viewers are expected to assume she is offering good advice. I find her voice irritating, but that would be beside the point if her information were accurate. It isn’t. She is providing inaccurate information invented by marketers to sell a supposed remedy.
HEALTH
handymantips.org

Why Choose Plumbing Experts for Bathroom Remodeling?

With more than 19,000 people, Bedford is one of the densely populated towns in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. There are around 1,50,000 housing units in Bedford. Apartment and single-family homes are the most common types of housing found in Bedford. If you own a beautiful house and are thinking about giving a makeover to your bathroom, you need to call an expert plumber Bedford NH, for a remodeling service. The professional can turn an ordinary bathroom into a highly functional and aesthetically appealing place.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
handymantips.org

6 Projects To Make Your House Warmer Before Winter

The winter season is just around the corner and that means it’s time to change your wardrobe for a warmer one. But have you thought about what changes need to be made in order for you and your home to prepare for the colder months?. Here are six projects that...
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Underused Dining Room Becomes the Ultimate Home Office With an IKEA Hack That Saved a Handy Homeowner Up to $10,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kristin Purcell spent this past year working from her Florida home and needed a designated space for an office. The creative lead — and chief candle pourer — behind the popular online decor shop, Henro Company, Purcell originally thought she’d use a spare bedroom but decided against that once she realized her formal dining room was actually the perfect spot for what she needed: an underused, quiet first floor room where she’d also be able to easily keep tabs on her young son. “The space is a great size — 13-feet by 13-feet, has a nice big window, a tray ceiling, and wood floors,” says Purcell. What it didn’t have though: statement-making storage, which Purcell felt like the room needed for practical and aesthetic reasons, particularly with its location right near her home’s entry. “I couldn’t just add a desk and some floating shelves,” she says. “I wanted it to wow people when they walked in.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Social care plans include repair service to help people live longer at home

The Government has announced a new repairs service to help older and disabled people live independently for longer in their own homes as part of key social care reforms.It is investing at least £300 million to increase the range of supported housing and at least £150 million to drive greater adoption of technology, which can support independent living and improve care.A previously announced £500 million will go towards ensuring the social care workforce have the right training and qualifications and feel valued.The plans are set out in the Government’s social care White Paper, which gives further details on how over...
HEALTH SERVICES
handymantips.org

Driveway Designs That Are Worth Having

In a home construction plan, the driveway is often planned last. Most homeowners often focus on the inside of their properties then on the roof, doors, and windows. Then they remember, yeah, a concrete driveway is needed!. With the help of a professional driveway contractor, you can still have a...
HOME & GARDEN
cbslocal.com

Home Repair Groups Help Denver Family Keep Home For Holidays

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver brother and sister who have suffered during the pandemic will get to spend the holidays in their home of 50 years. Barbara Johnson lost her job during the pandemic, and her brother, Kenneth, suffered a stroke which resulted in brain damage. Their home was in...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy