Sonoma County, CA

Solving Homelessness with Rental Vouchers

By Jenna J Bettencourt
 2 days ago

Many of the efforts we see in Sonoma County and all around the country have focused on providing temporary housing solutions. This has proved to be relatively ineffective, as this leaves more room for people to end up back on the streets. According to Andrew...

