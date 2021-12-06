Solving Homelessness with Rental Vouchers

Due to the ongoing crisis of homelessness in Sonoma County, this study aims to examine underlying causes, resources, and solutions that have been implemented to remedy this problem. Particularly, this study examines what are the main causes and proposed solutions and policy that can address the crisis effectively. It is desired to understand what policies are needed to address the homeless crisis in Sonoma County. Students from Sonoma State university undergo qualitative research methods and interview advocates, front line workers, and elected officials to get firsthand perspectives of needed policy for the community they serve. Data collected are from 23 interviews conducted from most areas of Sonoma County. Analysis shows that underlying causes of homelessness are policy toward economic development in the United States have contributed to a systemic problem of inflation, stagnant wages, housing shortage, and stigma. Resources are fragmented and cannot address the issue effectively. Interviews demonstrate hope in current developments and desire to act now with safe parking, supported camps, and tiny homes while current developments are being implemented. Policy is desired on the federal level to reimplement housing projects that were historically effective. Also, it is desired that all cities in Sonoma County work as a community to address the crisis with public education, connectivity with resources, and effective program implementation with the insight from the homeless community. Further research is needed on an ongoing basis to identify effective methods and root out less effective and costly methods of addressing the homeless crisis.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO