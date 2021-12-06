ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Meta just leased 1.2M more square feet in the Bay Area. Here's a look at its growing empire.

By Sarah Klearman
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Virtual selling platform Enable.us raises $4.5M to help businesses close deals

San Francisco-based Enable.us — whose virtual salesrooms enable buyers and sellers to quickly close deals — on Thursday raised $4.5 million in seed funding. The funding was led by investors Runa Capital, Global Founders Capital, TRAC Unicorn Fund, Pioneer Fund, Rebel Fund, The New Normal Fund (led by Allison Pickens), Dragon Capital, RingCentral Ventures, Fresco Capital, Liquid2 Ventures and Hack VC as well as prominent angels such as Jared Kopf (founder of AdRoll), Sandy Kory (managing director of Horizon Partners) and Jennifer Carolan (co-founder and general partner at Reach Capital).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
860
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose

Comments / 0

Community Policy