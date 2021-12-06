ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Denis O'Brien, former manager of George Harrison, dead at 80

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Denis O'Brien, who served as George Harrison's manager for much of the former Beatle's solo career and co-founded with Harrison the production company that backed such hits as the classic “Monty Python's Life of Brian,” has died at age 80.

O'Brien's daughter, Kristen O'Brien, told The Associated Press that Denis O'Brien died Dec. 3 in Britain at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. She said the exact cause of death had not been determined.

O'Brien was a St. Louis native who moved to Europe after receiving a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, and had a long record of successes, along with setbacks and legal battles. Through the actor Peter Sellers, whose career he had helped revive, he met Harrison in 1973 and quickly formed a personal and professional bond. Harrison hired him as his manager after parting with Allen Klein, who became the Beatles' manager in 1969 but eventually fell out with the group, which broke up a year after signing with Klein.

In 1978, Harrison and O'Brien co-founded HandMade Films, a top independent company over the next decade. Their initial project was “Life of Brian,” Monty Python's controversial religious parody which they financed after EMI Films dropped out at the last minute. “Life of Brian” is widely regarded as one of the greatest film comedies and Handmade went on to produce “Mona Lisa,” “Withnail and I" and “Nuns on the Run” among others. One notable flop: the 1986 release “Shanghai Surprise,” which starred Madonna and then-husband Sean Penn in a production marked by tenacious paparazzi, violent outbursts from Penn and an atmosphere so unhappy that Harrison flew in to keep the crew from quitting.

Handmade went out of business in 1991 and the partnership between Harrison and O'Brien ended in court: O'Brien was ordered by a California judge in 1996 to pay Harrison damages of $11 million for alleged mismanagement of the company's finances. In August 2001, three months before Harrison's death, a judge rejected the musician's effort to stop O'Brien from declaring bankruptcy.

Harrison's close friend Eric Idle would later allege that O'Brien tried to get him fired from Monty Python because he feared that Idle was turning Harrison against him.

O'Brien also had troubles in his family's business. In 1997, he succeeded his father, Albert O’Brien, as president and CEO of the Union Financial Group Ltd. Two years later, the company's board forced him out over what one executive called “a difference of opinion on the business strategy.”

According to Kristen O'Brien, he was essentially retired over the past 20 years, “enjoying life with his wife, Phyllida O’Brien.” He was married four times, most recently to Phyllida, who died in 2019. His survivors include a brother, Douglas, and daughters Kristen and Laura.

___ This story has been corrected to show that O’Brien received a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, not the University of Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

Paul McCartney on John Lennon and George Harrison: "They're my fallen heroes"

What a time to be a Beatles fan – the three-part Get Back documentary is imminent and Paul McCartney has been opening up like never before in new book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. Recently he's been reflecting on the four Beatles' life-changing journey from Liverpool to the world stage and its affect on them as musicians and people in two recent extended interviews you can watch below.
CELEBRITIES
967 The Eagle

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute to George Harrison

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have shared touching online tributes to George Harrison on the 20th anniversary of their late Beatles bandmate's death. Harrison died on Nov. 29, 2001 at age 58, following a battle with cancer. "Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago," McCartney wrote on Twitter. "I miss my friend so much. Love, Paul."
CELEBRITIES
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Sunday Links: George Harrison - Plus: MBIP Coming Attractions!

It’s hard to believe this but tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the death of George Harrison!. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since his death!. In honor of this sad anniversary, I’ve got six links to online articles about George Harrison and a link to a video from “A Hard Day’s Night” featuring a comedic scene starring George Harrison.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
1077 WRKR

Former Led Zeppelin Tour Manager Richard Cole Dead at 75

Richard Cole, Led Zeppelin's longtime tour manager, has died at the age of 75, reportedly after a long illness. Zeppelin singer Robert Plant paid tribute to his former associate on Twitter, sharing a blurry photo of the two and writing, "Farewell Ricardo ... sadly no more tall tales ... brave to the end."
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

The Beatles: Get Back – George Harrison’s Photographer Problems

George Harrison was known as the quiet Beatle, and sometimes also wanted to be invisible. “Beatle George Harrison, above, is due in court here today to answer assault charges,” John Lennon reads from a newspaper in a scene in Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back. “Harrison is accused of assaulting a photographer last May as he and Beatle Ringo Starr left a nightclub.”
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Documentaries Like The Beatles Get Back to Watch Next

The documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back” has viewers buzzing from the level of intimate access the footage provides, and if you’re wondering what other documentaries are out there that might deliver similarly, we’ve got you covered. Peter Jackson’s three-part “The Beatles: Get Back” assembles candid footage from the band...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Eric Idle
Person
Peter Sellers
Person
George Harrison
Person
Allen Klein
Person
George Washington
iheart.com

Paul & Ringo Honor George Harrison On 20th Anniversary Of His Death

The two surviving Beatles paid tribute to the late George Harrison on Monday, the 20th anniversary of his death. Paul McCartney posted a photo to Twitter, writing "Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much". Ringo also tweeted out a tribute, writing...
CELEBRITIES
wfcnnews.com

New video emerges of George Harrison's 1963 visit to Benton

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A new video has surfaced online of George Harrison's 1963 visit to Benton, Illinois to see his sister. The video, posted two weeks ago to YouTube by "The Beatles Videos" (Beatles on Film) shows a 21 second clip of Harrison dancing with his sister and swinging on a swing.
BENTON, IL
BBC

George Harrison's childhood home sells for £171,000

The childhood home of George Harrison has sold for £171,000 at auction. The Beatles guitarist moved to 25 Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool, in 1949 when he was six years old. Harrison rehearsed with John Lennon and Paul McCartney at the house, which his family left in 1962 just as the Fab Four were about to hit the big time.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Washington University#O Brien Co#Handmade Films#Emi Films#Penn
Outsider.com

George Harrison One Played an Elaborate Joke on Phil Collins

Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison once played a funny joke on fellow musician Phil Collins that’s worth quite a laugh. Harrison was quite witty in his demeanor despite fans labeling him the “Quiet Beatle”. Harrison performed in musical comedy classics including “A Hard Days Night” and “Help!” while participating in...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Five Storied Guitars from George Harrison’s 'Concert for Bangladesh'

As Peter Frampton noted, there was no shortage of guitarists at the Concert for Bangladesh. And while some of the electric guitars that were played at one or both shows are famous – consider Eric Clapton’s “Brownie” Strat, which he used for the second show after abandoning the Gibson Byrdland he played in the first set – others remain mired in mystery.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

ON THE TURNTABLE: George Harrison - All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary

Short, sharp and frank reviews from a confessed vinyl junkie. I'll be posting my most loved records and most recent purchases right here for your perusal every week. Having watched all three episodes of the stunning 'Get Back' documentary, and given it's been 20 years this week since George sadly passed away, I thought now was as good a time as any to feature this superb solo effort from 'the quiet one'.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Remembering The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson

Saturday (December 4th) marks what would've been the 77th birthday of Beach Boys co-founder and drummer Dennis Wilson. For most of his life, Dennis was overshadowed by his older brother Brian, who wrote most of the group's hits, and by his younger brother Carl, who sang lead on songs such as “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” As a youngster, Dennis was considered the least musical of the Wilson brothers, but it was his idea for Brian and cousin Mike Love to first write about surfing which resulted in their 1961 debut single “Surfin'.” It was the Wilson's mother Audree who urged the group to include Dennis, who was then forced to play drums because, according to legend, he couldn't play anything else.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

And in the end: A fan’s notes on Peter Jackson’s Beatles doc

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn’t last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it’s a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.
MOVIES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy