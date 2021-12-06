3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including monitoring Justin Fields’ status for the Green Bay Packers and Matt Nagy investigating the headset issues

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy addressed the reports of him being fired, as well as the quarterback situation. “There was a report that George made the decision to start Justin (Fields),” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “That couldn’t be, you know, there’s been some false stuff out there, that couldn’t be further from the truth. On the schedule, it had post-practice meetings, which was an error. It was not supposed to be on the schedule. So just so you guys understand the big picture, before I talked to the team I made it — in a joking way — let ‘em know, ‘Hey, you guys know today’s a Friday practice, there’s no post-practice meetings on a Friday, and also don’t forget to pack your travel bags.’ Then I talked to the team. So the abrupt meeting that was canceled because I’m getting fired is to a point of, you can’t make that up. It’s almost comical. You can’t make that up. … Now, is this going to stop? No. It’s probably going to continue, there’s still going to be rumors that happen. But as long as we understand as players, and coaches, and everyone in this building, what’s real and what the truth is, then we’re OK.”

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO