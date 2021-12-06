ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kari Skogland Taking Over Directing Cleopatra From Patty Jenkins

By James White
Empire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent news that Patty Jenkins' planned Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron was being moved off the release calendar for now, we naturally assumed that meant she was focusing on the likes of a third Wonder Woman and her other collaboration with Gal Gadot, a new film about Cleopatra. Yet...

Empire

Awkwafina Joins Universal's Renfield Movie

Director Chris McKay is really ramping up the casting process for Universal's new take on the Dracula-adjacent character Renfield. With Nicholas Hoult already in the title role and Nic Cage just announced as the iconic fang club member, Awkwafina is joining the cast. Casting the Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi...
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Patty Jenkins Exits 'Cleopatra' For 'Wonder Woman' 3 and 'Star Wars'

Patty Jenkins has exited her Cleopatra movie that is set to star Gal Gadot with the reasoning said so she can focus on Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Just prior to the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Jenkins and Gadot signed on with Paramount for the Cleopatra movie, but now it is reported Jenkins will not direct the film but only produce, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland coming on board as the new director.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'Wonder Woman 3' Years Away; Patty Jenkins Plate Empty

It turns out I might be right after all as it is reported that Wonder Woman 3 looks to be years away which could mean that Patty Jenkins presently has an empty plate in regards to current films in development or anything in the near future. Yesterday saw Deadline report...
MOVIES
Webster County Citizen

Ralph Fiennes delighted to see The King's Man released in cinemas

Ralph Fiennes was delighted that Matthew Vaughn waited to release 'The King's Man' in the cinema. The 58-year-old actor stars in the new movie – which serves as a prequel to the 'Kingsman' films - and was glad that the director resisted the temptation to release the flick on a streaming service as he wanted audiences to have the "cinema experience".
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Movie Still Happen? Here’s The Latest

Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. While the property continues to expand thanks to shows on Disney+, the big screen future is a bit more ambiguous-- especially after Rogue Squadron was put on hold. But could Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars flick still happen? Here’s the latest.
MOVIES
No Film School

Denis Villeneuve Looks Back on His 'Dune' Journey as He Prepares for 'Dune: Part Two'

Denis Villeneuve and May Parent reflect on the five-year journey that brought Dune back into our lives. Dune has been out for over a month, and Denis Villeneuve is in a retrospective mood. As he is deep in preparation for the second chapter of his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi novel, Villeneuve looks back at how he got the chance of a lifetime to create his childhood dream.
MOVIES
Empire

Empire Podcast #493: Hannah John-Kamen, Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch

This week's Empire Podcast sees a triple whammy of guests as Chris Hewitt natters away with three of Britain's finest actors. First, there's Hannah John-Kamen, who talks about being cold on set of her new film Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, her aptitude for fantasy, and singing with Steven Spielberg. Next up is Riz Ahmed, star of the touching sci-fi drama Encounter, who talks about that movie and whether or not he's moved to Los Angeles. And then Chris sits down in person with Benedict Cumberbatch, star of the new Jane Campion film, The Power Of The Dog. Together, they talk about Love Hearts, what Cumberbatch learned from Campion, and what we can expect from a Sam Raimi Doctor Strange film. (Chris had a faulty microphone cable on this one, which explains why he ducks in and out from time to time.)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
wheatoncollege.edu

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Wheaton

Campus serves as a location for filming scenes for “Don’t Look Up”. Coming soon to a big and small screen near you—Wheaton College in “Don’t Look Up,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. The Wheaton campus was one of several Massachusetts locations chosen for filming scenes in “Don’t Look Up,”...
NORTON, MA
Empire

Jamie Dornan Has Amnesia In Australia In The Trailer For The Tourist

People often seem to get in trouble travelling in the Australian outback – especially when they're not familiar with the place? But what if they're also suddenly struck with amnesia? That's the cranial conundrum faced by Jamie Dornan in new BBC thriller miniseries The Tourist, which has a teaser trailer online.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry Inks Multi-Film Partnership with Netflix

Having just debuted her directorial debut Bruised on the service, Halle Berry is putting down roots at Netflix. Berry has entered into a multi-picture partnership with the streaming service, that will see her star in and produce Netflix feature films. The news comes the week after Berry’s Bruised debuted on the service, where, according to Netflix, it became the No. 1 film of the week in the U.S., and  No. 2 film, globally. The movie was streamed for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release, according to the company. Says Berry, “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
The Independent

Doctor Who: The actors rumoured to take over from Jodie Whittaker, from Omari Douglas to Olly Alexander

From the stars of It’s A Sin to Michael Sheen, there’s a long list of actors being touted to replace Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who.There has been speculation about who will replace the first female Time Lord since January 2020, when rumours began that she would be leaving the role after completing the 13th season.The series of Doctor Who currently airing – called Flux – is Whittaker’s final outing as the Doctor and will culminate in three specials broadcast in 2022.Previous Doctors David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi also all left the show after three series.The show’s new...
MOVIES
NBC Philadelphia

Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Actually Married? What the ‘Matrix' Actor Says

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have a bond like no other. Not only have the two starred in multiple movies together but, according to the pair, they may technically be married. Back in 2018, Ryder revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her onscreen nuptials with Keanu in 1992's "Bram Stoker's Dracula" had been presided by a "real Romanian priest."
CELEBRITIES

