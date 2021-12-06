Kevin Feige Says Charlie Cox Would Be The MCU's Daredevil, But Won't Specify Where

A few years ago, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com that Nova had "immediate potential" for a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It lit a bit of a fire under fans of the character who started itching to see him arrive on the big screen. In fact, the Richard Rider version of the character was cut from a draft of Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had a draft of the massive ensemble that started with the character crashing into Earth. Now, Feige seems to have an idea of how the character will first appear in the MCU but he is leaving our knowledge of it open with just a tease, comparing the possibilities to that of Black Panther.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO