ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Feige Says Charlie Cox Would Be The MCU's Daredevil, But Won't Specify Where

By James White
Empire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Cox as Matt Murdock once more: confirmed?! While there was plenty of speculation about the actor once again taking up the Daredevil mantle for Spider-Man: No Way Home and potentially other projects, everyone at Sony and Marvel has stayed quiet...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
heroichollywood.com

Jeremy Renner Almost Rejected Hawkeye Role In The First ‘Avengers’ Film

Jeremy Renner almost rejected the role of Hawkeye in the first Avengers film for a surprising reason. As one of the founding members of the Avengers, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has grown into a fan-favorite over the years. Although he made his first appearance in a cameo for Thor followed by his debut in the 2012 team-up film, he wouldn’t bring much emotional-resonance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe until 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, in which it’s revealed to have a family of his own.
MOVIES
bocaratontribune.com

Charlie Cox confirmed as Marvel’s Daredevil

Charlie Cox has been confirmed to play MArvel’s Daredevil. As reported by IndieWire, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige confirmed this news. Feige states in an interview with CinemaBlend that Cox would be the only actor capable of playing the Marvel superhero. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things,...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Kevin Feige Confirms Daredevil Casting In The MCU, And Fans Will Be Pumped

Over the years, certain actors have grown to become synonymous with the Marvel character they were hired to play. Robert Downey Jr. IS Tony Stark. Chris Evans has claimed the fabric of Steve Rogers. Some roles can get recast, like Edward Norton handing Hulk to Mark Ruffalo, or Don Cheadle replacing Terrence Howard. But many lay claim to their character, and that’s final. This is how many MCU fans feel about Charlie Cox and his portrayal of the blind attorney Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. There have been calls to bring Cox over to the MCU and allow him to keep playing the Man Without Fear… and it seems like Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has been listening.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Charlie Cox Will Reprise Role as Daredevil in Future MCU Projects

Kevin Feige finally put the rumor mills to rest by confirming our greatest wish — Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in future MCU projects. We know; it seems too good to be true!. We don’t have to speculate about forearms in conference rooms or...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Kevin Feige
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Teases Nova's MCU Debut Style

A few years ago, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com that Nova had "immediate potential" for a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It lit a bit of a fire under fans of the character who started itching to see him arrive on the big screen. In fact, the Richard Rider version of the character was cut from a draft of Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had a draft of the massive ensemble that started with the character crashing into Earth. Now, Feige seems to have an idea of how the character will first appear in the MCU but he is leaving our knowledge of it open with just a tease, comparing the possibilities to that of Black Panther.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Kevin Feige Explains Why Tom Hardy’s Venom Is Joining The MCU

Kevin Feige recently explained how Tom Hardy’s Venom made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel Studios’ universe has been going strong for a decade-plus, Sony is just getting started with theirs that began with the hit film, Venom, starring Tom Hardy. It wasn’t long after that fans began to ask for a crossover between Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Daredevil#No Way Home
GeekTyrant

Marvel Is Developing a SHANG-CHI Sequel with Director Destin Daniel Cretton

As expected, Marvel Studios is developing a sequel to its hit martial arts fantasy film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! I think we all knew the film would get a sequel, and the director of the first movie, Destin Daniel Cretton, it returning to write and helm the sequel. The filmmaker is also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus, there’s no word on what that series is, other than it will be a comedy.
MOVIES
Inverse

Is Daredevil in the MCU? Charlie Cox’s return is sooner than you think

Charlie Cox is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Daredevil actor’s return has been a long-standing rumor among Marvel fans and Hollywood insiders, but may have finally been confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Feige said that should Matt Murdock ever appear...
MOVIES
Empire

Cobie Smulders Back As Maria Hill For Marvel's Secret Invasion

It's always good to see Cobie Smulders back in the MCU, as the sarcastic, often ass-kicking Maria Hill rarely gets enough to do in the movies. Hopefully she'll have more of a chance to shine on the small screen, as Smulders will return for Secret Invasion. The Disney+ series will...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 release is delayed, but this leak says it’s good news

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic holiday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! Right on the eve of the Eternals red carpet premiere, we learned that Disney delayed many MCU movies, pushing back releases by several months. The surprise delay impacted all of next year’s MCU movies. That includes the highly anticipated Doctor Strange 2 release delay. Kevin Feige explained it during interviews at the premiere, saying it’s all because of production issues. He said we’d have to wait a few months longer for the MCU movies to come out, without mentioning distribution changes or the pandemic. Earlier...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechRadar

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: release date, cast, plot and more

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the most important MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame. Yep, we said it: the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, which isn't top of anyone's favorite Marvel movie lists, might just be the superhero flick that delivers some of the most intriguing and compelling additions to the MCU in some time. That's because it'll give viewers their most in-depth look at the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM) to date and, with it, the potential introduction of some characters, elements lifted right from Marvel comics and more.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Introduces ‘Raimi Camera’ Style in MCU

Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon grew up with the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. How could they not? Each actor was at the perfect age of either five or six when the 2002 Spidey movie came out—a game-changing event which featured Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. And the future No Way Home actors were only a few years older when Alfred Molina made his debut as the dastardly Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 in 2004.
MOVIES
The Independent

Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch admits to initial concerns over Marvel film

Benedict Cumberbatch has shared initial concerns he had about Doctor Strange 2 during a new interview.The actor, who can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, was discussing the Marvel sequel during an episode of Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast.Maron raised the subject of the new film, which is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, asking Cumberbatch: “So, Doctor Strange 2 is your movie?”Cumberbatch replied: “Yeah. Well... yeah that’s part of the problem. There’s a lot of stuff going on in it. It’s like, do I have a character arc in this? Is it working?”...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy