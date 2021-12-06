ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is out for the rest of the season

By Tribune News Service
Boston Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his core muscle against the Eagles on Sunday. Davis will have surgery on the muscle, Robert Saleh said Monday. Davis was already questionable with a groin injury heading into that game, but Saleh wasn’t sure...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkjets.com

Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis Will Be 'Ready to Roll' vs. Texans Despite Tweaking Groin

Jets WR Corey Davis (groin) and DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) did not practice on Thursday and head coach Robert Saleh said that John Franklin-Myers (hip) would be limited in Friday's practice. Saleh, wearing a Rye (NY) Garnet Football t-shirt while speaking to reporters Friday, said that all three should be ready to play on Sunday against the Texans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets injury report: WR Corey Davis looking good for Week 12

Corey Davis will be limited in practice on Friday, but Robert Saleh believes the wide receiver will be “ready to roll” when the Jets visit the Texans in Week 12. Davis hurt his hamstring in practice earlier this week, but he should be available when Zach Wilson makes his return from a PCL sprain this Sunday. The same goes for DL John Franklin-Myers (hip). He is also limited on Friday.
NFL
jetnation.com

Jets Week 12 Inactive List @ Texans: Carter to IR, Davis Out in Wilson’s Return

After a loss to the Miami Dolphins in which the self-inflicted wounds became too much to overcome, the 2-8 New York Jets will travel to Houston to take on the 2-8 Texans. In what is (obviously) perceived as a “winnable game”, New York will be without a handful of key playmakers on offense. Veteran wide receiver Corey Davis will miss his third game of the season, this time due to a groin injury. Also, rookie and standout running back Michael Carter was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday, so he will be out for at least the next 3 games. Austin Walter and Josh Johnson were elevated from the practice squad, and Johnson will serve as Wilson’s backup. QBs Joe Flacco and Mike White were placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 List due to White’s positive test earlier this week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' WR Corey Davis Expected to Play vs. Texans Despite Injury Scare

It's never a good sign when a team's top wide receiver pops up on their injury report out of nowhere midway through the week. That was the case for Jets leading receiver Corey Davis, who was limited in practice on Wednesday with a groin injury. One day later, Davis did...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
jetnation.com

Carter Out; Corey Davis Missed Practice Thursday

As the Jets prepare to take on the Houston Texans this Sunday, they know they will be without starting running back Michael Carter. He has rushed for 430 yards on 111 carries (3.9 yard average) with 4 TDs. Even more impressive is Carter’s role in the passing game, with 32 receptions for 308 yards (9.6 yard average).
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets downgrade Corey Davis to doubtful for Sunday

The Jets are getting quarterback Zach Wilson back for Sunday’s game against the Texans, but it looks like he won’t have wide receiver Corey Davis to catch his passes. Head coach Robert Saleh expressed optimism about Davis’ chances of playing through a groin injury on Friday and he was listed as questionable, but the team downgraded him to doubtful on Saturday. Davis is the team’s leading receiver, so his absence would be a negative for the rookie quarterback in his return to action.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Texans inactives: Corey Davis out with groin injury, John Franklin-Myers active

Zach Wilson will be without his favorite target in his return to the field, as Corey Davis is out with a groin injury against the Texans. Robert Saleh was originally optimistic about Davis’ chances of suiting up in Week 12. However, the 26-year-old was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday and will miss his third game of the season. Davis’ absence leaves the Jets with just five healthy wide receivers with Denzel Mims still on the COVID-19 list and without their leading receiver and rusher after Michael Carter landed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.
NFL
numberfire.com

Jets' expect Corey Davis (groin) to be available for Week 12

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (groin) is expected to be available for Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. Davis is expected back at practice on Friday after back-to-back DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. Robert Saleh said Davis will be limited on Friday but should be available to face Houston on Sunday. If he is active, our models expect Davis to see 6.3 targets from Zach Wilson against the Texans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bengals#American Football#Eagles#Bills#Texans#Gang Green
SportsGrid

Corey Davis to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Davis has been dealing with a core muscle for weeks, and head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Davis would undergo season-ending surgery. Davis was one of the Jets’ most significant free agent acquisitions in the offseason, but 2021-22 will ultimately go down as a lost year for him. He finished with just nine games played, 34 catches, 492 yards, and four touchdowns, all of which represent sizable decreases from his marks in his final year with the Titans.
NFL
SportsGrid

Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles

After missing Week 12 with a groin injury, Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles. Davis was limited in practice on Friday but is good to go for Sunday. Davis leads the Jets in receiving yards with 477, adding four touchdowns in the process. His return will cut into the targets of Elijah Moore, who is second on the team with 461 receiving yards and four touchdowns of his own. Although Moore only trails Davis by 16 yards, Davis has played two fewer games. FanDuel Sportsbook has Moore as a -110 to go over/under 49.5 receiving yards. Jamison Crowder will also be in the mix for New York, he’s picked up 310 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. The Jets rank eleventh in passing yards per game with 245.2 but are in last place in the AFC East with a 3-8 record.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets sign Austin Walter to active roster, put Corey Davis on IR

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the rest of the season after having core muscle surgery and the team moved him off the active roster on Tuesday. Davis was placed on injured reserve as part of a series of moves announced...
NFL
Boston Herald

The Jets’ defense gets all the respect it deserves

C.J. Mosley said after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that NFL teams don’t respect the Jets, accusing Philly defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of laughing at Gang Green on the sidelines. But after giving up 400 yards (sixth time in last nine games) and 30 points (fifth in last seven) yet...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thejetpress.com

3 NY Jets players that must step up following the Corey Davis injury

No player has more to gain from Corey Davis' absence than Denzel Mims. In the previous three games that Davis was forced to miss, Mims stepped in and essentially took over Davis' role in the offense. Now, with Davis sidelined for the remainder of the year, the next five games...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jets take massive hit with Corey Davis injury update

The New York Jets were dealt a major blow on Sunday when veteran wide receiver Corey Davis exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. He did not return to the field, and the latest reports suggest he won’t be suiting up for Gang Green for a long time yet.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bills CB Tre’Davious White Out For Rest Of Season With Torn ACL

The Buffalo Bills announced that CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s game against the Saints and is out for the rest of the season. This is a big hit to Buffalo’s defense given White’s considered a centerpiece of their system. He’ll be placed on the season-ending injured reserve.
NFL
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey out for rest of NFL season with ankle injury

Christian McCaffrey's season is over. The star running back suffered a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and will miss the remainder of the season, the Carolina Panthers announced Monday afternoon. An MRI revealed on Monday morning that McCaffrey's injury would...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Wide Receiver in Concussion Protocol

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians held his weekly Monday morning ZOOM press conference. Arians revealed that wide receiver/kick returner Jaelon Darden is in concussion protocol. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reports, if Darden is unable to go Sunday that running back Giovani Bernard and wide receiver Scotty...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Tomlin Not Ruling Tuitt Out For Rest Of Season

Stephon Tuitt obviously won’t play this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. But Mike Tomlin isn’t ruling him out for the rest of the regular season. Despite just six more games on the season, five after Sunday’s bout against Baltimore, Tomlin says Tuitt could return, though he didn’t have much information on a specific timetable.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy