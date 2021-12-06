Brady, SB champ Bucs aiming for playoff home-field advantage

TAMPA — Tom Brady created a lot of enemies in 21 seasons, perhaps none bigger than the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. The team with the horseshoe on its helmet that once had a quarterback named Luck never had much of it against him. Brady owns a 15-4 record versus...
TAMPA BAY (7-3) at INDIANAPOLIS (6-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Tampa Bay by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Tampa Bay 4-6; Indianapolis 7-4. SERIES RECORD: Colts lead 8-6. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Giants 30-10; Colts beat Bills 41-15. BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (26),...
Hyperbole or not, Magic Johnson said he could tell opponents every play his Los Angeles Lakers team would run and, if executed correctly, no defense could stop it. If the Indianapolis Colts feel the same way about their running game these days, they couldn't be blamed. Not with the success that second-year running back Jonathan Taylor is enjoying as the new league leader in rushing.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tom Brady's NFL legacy runs right through Indianapolis. His beat the Colts in his first career start in 2001. Nine years later, he matched Brett Favre's NFL record for consecutive home wins (25) with a victory over Indy,. He even threw his 500th TD pass at Indianapolis in 2018.
In the span of the past two months the Miami Dolphins have transformed from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its hottest. Miami’s 20-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday wasn’t pretty, but the outcome extended the Dolphins’ winning streak to five games. Here are some more takeaways from Sunday: Dolphins back in playoff picture You can argue it’s the caliber of opponents or talent ...
Winning for the first time in nearly a month was a relief for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who now face the challenge of finding a way to regain their mojo on the road. The Super Bowl champions are 5-0 at home this season compared to 2-3 away from Raymond James Stadium, where they haven’t lost a game since last Thanksgiving weekend. They finished last season on an eight-game winning streak that included three road playoff wins.
INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Brady ripped out the Indianapolis Colts’ hearts again. But this time the 44-year-old quarterback had plenty of help. Leonard Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards and scored four touchdowns, including a game-winning 28-yard run with 20 seconds remaining as the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied for a 38-31 victory Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In their last regular-season game of the year, the No. 4 University of Cincinnati (UC) Bearcat’s stole the show of a second opponents’ senior night, defeating East Carolina University (7-5) 35-13. The win marks back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for UC. Cincinnati also secured home-field advantage for the American Athletic Conference...
East Tennessee State has long been thought of as a basketball school. At least for this season, football has become the primary passion. The Buccaneers have noticed too. “We have broken attendance records nearly every home game this season. People keep coming out and the support has always been there ever since I have been here,” said ETSU eighth-year linebacker Jared Folks, who’s Buccaneers have set single-game attendance records three times this season. “I know that Johnson City is seen as a basketball town, but we have always had support and love from the fans.
Are Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on the path to a Super Bowl matchup with Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. It is certainly on the table as the Patriots have risen to the No. 5 spot in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings following a 36-13 beatdown of the undermanned Tennessee Titans.
Nothing separated the Union and Nashville SC in the final MLS standings. Meetings at each team’s home stadium ended in 1-0 results, early goals giving way to defensive stalemates. The similarities between the clubs added import to the quest for home-field advantage in the MLS Cup playoffs. And the payoff...
After winning the NCAA women’s soccer championship last season, Santa Clara is back for more. Unseeded Santa Clara (15-5-2) will face West Coast Conference rival and No. 4 seed Brigham Young (17-4-1) in a national semifinal at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Florida State and Rutgers, both top seeds, will meet...
This week, Between the Hashmarks looks at how the Buffalo Bills have gone from September Super Bowl hopefuls to a crossroads, the underrated players insiders are watching, plus the Jason Garrett era ending in New York, and more. September was a storybook for the Buffalo Bills, who looked like the...
The Bucs secured an FCS playoff home game against the Kennesaw State Owls, the first home playoff game since 1996. After the Bucs secured the SoCon title against Mercer in a back-and-forth battle, the Bucs were picked as the 7th seed by the selection committee for the 2021 FCS Playoffs and given a first round bye. Kennesaw State won the first round matchup against Davidson 48-21 and punched their ticket to the second round to meet the Bucs and set up an interesting storyline for the game.
Play calling turned into real FaceTime calling when a high school basketball team accidentally wound up on the phone with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It all started when the Notre Dame Preparatory freshmen boys’ basketball team, in Pontiac, Michigan, started a group text, but one of the players mistakenly typed in a wrong digit for one of his teammates. Last week, that person wrote back and that person happened to be Sean Murphy-Bunting, a cornerback for the defending Super Bowl champions.
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State and Kennesaw State have met twice on the football field, but the stakes have never been higher than they are Saturday. The Bucs and Owls meet at Greene Stadium in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
East Tennessee State’s dream football season is still alive thanks to a miraculous ending, and Bucs coach Randy Sanders says he got a little help from above. ETSU scored 15 points in the final 1:28 Saturday to beat Kennesaw State 32-31 in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, a game where so many unlikely events happened down the stretch that Hollywood would have rejected the script as unbelievable.
