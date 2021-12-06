Brady, SB champ Bucs aiming for playoff home-field advantage

East Tennessee State has long been thought of as a basketball school. At least for this season, football has become the primary passion. The Buccaneers have noticed too. “We have broken attendance records nearly every home game this season. People keep coming out and the support has always been there ever since I have been here,” said ETSU eighth-year linebacker Jared Folks, who’s Buccaneers have set single-game attendance records three times this season. “I know that Johnson City is seen as a basketball town, but we have always had support and love from the fans.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO