Why Did Pete Davidson Just Take Over Calvin Klein’s Instagram?

Calvin Klein is changing up their Instagram.

On Monday afternoon, the iconic brand’s page revealed its new profile photo to be a snap of “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson wearing a logo cap. Moreover, “Pete’s here,” is all their account’s bio says. That’s not all, though. Calvin Klein’s latest post is a mirror selfie of Davidson giving the peace sign in a classic white logo tee. “I got Instagram,” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

The 28-year-old TV star, who’s sporting platinum blond hair and blue nail polish in the picture for Calvin Klein, is actually no stranger to modeling. In addition to starring alongside models Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah in a new Moose Knuckles campaign , he’s also hit the runway and posed for Alexander Wang.

Moreover, the “King of Staten Island” actor, who has been making headlines recently for dating Kim Kardashian , donned a pair of glossy Celine dress shoes and sunglasses with a timeless black suit for the Kennedy Center Honors reception at the White House this weekend.

Scroll through the photos to check out Pete Davidson’s style through the years .