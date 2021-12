Strong winds and near record warmth are in the forecast for today. A Wind Advisory runs from 9 am today until 1 am Friday for Chautauqua and Erie counties. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible. The winds will be strong enough to blow down some tree limbs and cause some power outages. The National Weather Services says temperatures today will reach into the 60s. The record high for this date is 64 degrees set in 1984.

CHAUTAUQUA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO