Tulsa Deputies Arrest Man Accused Of 1st-Degree Burglary

Tulsa County Deputies arrested a man who they said walked into a home with several kids inside and refused to leave.

Deputies said this happened on Sunday morning and that Joshua Blakely parked his car in the driveway, got out and walked in the house.

The man who lives there told deputies he thought Blakely was the dad of one of the girls who spend the night but he quickly realized that wasn't the case.

He said when Blakely refused to leave, he shoved him out the door and called 911.

Blakely was arrest for first-degree burglary.