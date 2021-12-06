ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Deputies Arrest Man Accused Of 1st-Degree Burglary

By Brian Dorman
 1 day ago
Tulsa County Deputies arrested a man who they said walked into a home with several kids inside and refused to leave.

Deputies said this happened on Sunday morning and that Joshua Blakely parked his car in the driveway, got out and walked in the house.

The man who lives there told deputies he thought Blakely was the dad of one of the girls who spend the night but he quickly realized that wasn't the case.

He said when Blakely refused to leave, he shoved him out the door and called 911.

Blakely was arrest for first-degree burglary.

Police Report Attempted Break-In At Tulsa Gun Shop

Tulsa police say someone attempted to break into a gun shop near 41st and Memorial early on Wednesday morning. According to police, it took place at Bear Beam Firearms around midnight. Police say someone used a rock to smash the store's glass door, which triggered the store alarm. According to...
Caught On Camera: Car Crashes Into Tulsa Business

Employees at Elite Title Services in Tulsa are cleaning up after a car crashed into the building as part of a burglary. Surveillance video captured the moment burglars raided the business. According to the owner, the break-in happened just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The owner says the thief made...
#Burglary
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Assault

A man has been arrested for the second time in two months, accused of beating his ex-girlfriend. He was convicted in August of misdemeanor domestic assault and given no jail time. This time, the woman has a lacerated liver and was hospitalized for three days. Police say Marquilion Hogan went...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Trafficking Drugs For Mexican Cartel

Tulsa Police said a man admitted to being recruited by a Mexican Cartel to traffic drugs into the states. The man told police he’d paid a smuggler thousands of dollars to help him into the United States and had only been here a couple of weeks before his arrest. Sgt. Zeller said the drug dealer told investigators he initially came to America to get a job at a restaurant but was quickly enticed by the easy money of the heroin trade.
