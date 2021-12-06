ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Overseas Rundown Vol. 5

Cover picture for the articleUncasville, CT (December 6, 2021) – Last week’s overseas play was kicked off by Dijonai Carrington and her eighth-ranked Elitzur Tel Aviv team as they played Isreali league adversary, Ashdod. Ashdod, fifth in league standings, defeated Elitzur Tel Aviv, 70-66. Carrington had an incredible stat line, leading all scorers with a...

