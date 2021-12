This is a basic white recipe (from Paul Hollywood's book that my wife bought me):. Notice how compacted the crumb is at the bottom of the loaf - while I'm pretty darn happy with this loaf (I did a cooler slow-rise yesterday over about 3 hours and developed some great flavors before final proofing in loaf tin) I'm always looking to improve. Is this pretty normal or can I expect to improve this, and most importantly how?? I'm almost sure it wasn't underproofed, I think I hit the final proofing window pretty well.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO