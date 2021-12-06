ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This Might Get Loud, Kid: An Ode To My Favorite Musical Sub Genre

By Ryan O'Connell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlt-country. Garage rock. Garage rock with alt-country vibes. Garage country. Dirt rock. Outlaw country. Roadhouse music. I suppose this particular genre I’m thinking of could go by multiple names or fit in with other already established genres, but I choose only one name for it and one name only....

Esquire

Christmas-Themed Rap Is The Best Holiday Music Genre. Fight Me.

First and foremost, this collection of cuts is dedicated to DMX—the legend who first inspired me to delve into the world of holiday hip-hop. It was an otherwise average workday when a friend sent me his version of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and I thought... this can't be right. And then I thought, this is absolutely right. The spin that the rapper put on the holiday staple was beyond anything I could have expected. What a blessing it is to have in the canon. But to come in that late on a song and genre is a humbling reminder that there are years and years of Christmas Rap excellence to catch up on. You see, Christmas Rap™ (not to be confused with Christmas Wrap) is a genre of holiday music that orbits its own sun. It combines the whimsy of bells with the power of bars.
MUSIC
knkx.org

Best of the Blues 2021: John Kessler's favorite songs of the year

Christone "Kingfish” Ingram — “Another Life Goes By”. At 22 years old, Kingfish is a bona fide blues prodigy who has been mentored by Buddy Guy. Since his first release in 2019, he has earned seven Blues Music Awards and a Grammy nomination. And 662 has been nominated this year for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Kingfish is an ace guitarist, but he has wisely put his energy into songwriting, making that the focus and letting his guitar support the mood of the song. This tune has a modern R&B feel, and Kingfish speaks plainly about racial injustice and violence that are sadly a part of life in America, particularly for young Black men.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

What is the ‘Lilith’ music genre? Spotify Wrapped 2021 mystery explained

Spotify Wrapped 2021 launched yesterday, and already various mysteries have surfaced about the viral marketing campaign – what is “vapour twitch”, for example, and when does it stop counting your yearly listens? But the latest to arise is about a genre of music apparently called “Lilith” – what is it, and where did it come from?
MUSIC
Person
Kid Rock
thecollegevoice.org

Spooky Christmas Music: Phoebe Bridgers’s Seasonal Genre

Photo Courtesy of Unsplash. When considering Phoebe Bridgers, Christmas music certainly isn’t the first thing that comes to mind, but the indie-alt singer-songwriter, known for her haunting vocals and lyrical prowess, also dabbles in the realm of holiday music, releasing five season-appropriate covers in the past four years. Starting off with “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in 2017, Bridgers updates the well-known classic with a beautifully ethereal spin, evoking a sense of nostalgia more so than hope for the coming holiday. The next year she released a cover of McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song,” which has an upbeat tempo that superbly parallels with heartbreaking lyrics that chronicle the unique sadness that oftentimes comes with the holiday season: “you don’t have to be alone to be lonesome / it’s easy to forget / the sadness comes crashing like a brick through the window / and it’s Christmas so no one can fix it.” Her 2019 release signaled a thematic shift in the holiday covers, as she released “7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” paying homage to Simon & Garfunkel’s track of the same name, which features vocals of “Silent Night” overlaid by a mock-version of the seven o’clock news, displaying, as journalist Bruce Eder claims, “a grim and ironic (and prophetic) comment on the state of the United States in 1966.” Bridgers’s version functions much in the same way, but instead of news reports on Vietnam, the Civil Rights movement, and Nixon, the newscast references Trump, police brutality, and Roe V. Wade. 2019’s commentary on the state of our nation was followed by a cover of Merle Haggard’s 1973 track “If We Make it Through December,” which tells the story of a parent who is unable to provide a proper Christmas for their child due to being laid off. “If we make it through December we’ll be fine,” sings Bridgers in an eerily apropos line which alludes not only the financial hardships brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also the generalized unease and global despair, waiting month by month for life to look a little brighter by its end.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC
kvol1330.com

Rockin’ The Fillmore Turns Fifty!

This weekend, On The Turntable will feature a ‘double-live’ album released this very month in 1971 … Performance: Rockin’ The Fillmore from Humble Pie … The album is not only turning 50 it could be one of rock’s best live LPs ever!. Performance: Rockin’ The Fillmore is the 1971 ‘double-live’...
MUSIC
#Music Genre#Musical Genres#Rock Music#Rock Bands#Roadhouse#Iron Hip
siriusxm.com

Listen to Neil Young’s limited-run channel featuring music from his new album

SiriusXM has launched Neil Young Radio, a new channel featuring career-spanning music and exclusive content curated by two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Neil Young. The limited-run channel — which includes songs from Young’s new album, Barn, due out December 10 — is available now through January 5 on the SXM App, as well as via satellite on Channel 27 now through December 13.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

Before we begin, let’s just take a moment to pay respect to John Fogerty’s voice. It sounds like sunshine through a rusted pipe. Okay, now that we have that behind us, let’s check out one of Fogerty’s most memorable tunes, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” which he wrote with his influential California-’born rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and released on the group’s 1970 LP, Cosmo’s Factory.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Pressing Replay: How Artists in 2021 Are Bringing Back That Signature '80s Sound

Image Source: Getty / JMEnternational, Getty / Kevin Mazur, Getty / Denise Truscello. Click through your recommended TikTok sounds and you might find Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" sandwiched between Doja Cat's "Say So" and MGMT's "Little Dark Age." Even for those who weren't alive to hear these hits on the radio firsthand, TikTok has helped resurface dozens of musical gems from decades past that introduce us to new artists, new genres, and lend insight to a time that parallels our own in striking ways.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

New Genre of Electronic Music Emerges for Psychedelic Therapy

This week Billboard highlighted a fascinating new trend that blends electronic music with emerging psychedelic therapies. With Ketamine Clinics and Psilocybin Therapists exploding onto the wellness scene in the last several years. Practitioners and facilitators are realizing more and more, that music is an essential component of the psychedelic experience. As a result, a new genre is forming around the growing industry. A genre of largely beat-less, cohesive long-form styles intended to help the experiencer to dive deeper into the psychedelic space. There are studies that demonstrate that music is a key component to the efficacy of these sessions.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
societyofrock.com

Keith Richards Reveals His 10 Favorite Rolling Stones Guitar Riffs

As someone who’s partly responsible for creating some of the most unforgettable and distinctive riffs in Rolling Stones songs, it’s unsurprising that Keith Richards has his own favorites. He reveals it in an interview with Guitar World. Let’s take a look at this list:. 1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.
MUSIC
giddyupamerica.com

The Ten Best Albums Of 2021

With 2021 being a year that came in hot and was decidedly uneven from then on out, when it came to music it seems now, with the benefit of hindsight, that amidst all of the uncertainty, I relied on old favorites to get me through. It’s weird and I don’t think I realized it at the time but when I sat down to take stock of the year and the music that was released, releases by some of my favorite acts dominated the list.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Christmas Songs: 25 Classic Rock/Pop Tunes to Get into the Holiday Spirit

Now that it’s finally December, it’s time to fully embrace Christmas songs. (Sure, some may have started long ago, but many like to wait until Thanksgiving is in the rearview.) To help fully get into the holiday spirit, consider adding these 25 songs to your Christmas playlist. Leave it to...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone Built a Solo Career ‘One Year’ at a Time

At first, Colin Blunstone just wanted to play the guitar. The young burgeoning British-born musician just liked the instrument. He kept it by his side ever since he got his first one around 12 years old. Blunstone, who would later front the rock band, The Zombies, whose hit, “Time of the Season,” is probably being used in a new movie or commercial right this moment, was born into a musical home. He had five brothers who were multi-instrumentalists and a sister who sang and played guitar. Blunstone listened to Elvis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and loved rock ‘n’ roll.
ROCK MUSIC
YubaNet

Music in the Mountains Presents Your Holiday Favorites – Live!

Music in the Mountains (MIM) brings you festive holiday concerts featuring traditional favorites, joyful sing-a-long carols, and a program that promises to fill the entire family with the spirit of the season. Featuring talented soloists Carrie Hennessey and Omari Tau, along with the MIM Festival Chorus, and MIM Festival Orchestra, Music in the Mountains presents songs of the season at The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
siriusxm.com

Meet the five on-the-rise cross-genre artists ready to become your new favorites in 2022

As everyone eagerly looks ahead to the new year, SiriusXM is proud to present our Future Five artists to watch in 2022. The Future Five for 2022 consists of five new artists that SiriusXM supported and predicts will break through next year across the pop, R&B, country, hip-hop, and rock genres. Year after year, these picks have proven to be on point, spotlighting artists that SiriusXM is first to champion across the airwaves. Past Future Five selections include Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Carly Pearce, and more.
ENTERTAINMENT

