NHL

Sabres Need to Add Some Fire to the Line-Up

By Die By The Blade
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf this were the NFL, the Buffalo Sabres defense would have been dominant during the last 3 games. During that span, Buffalo...

www.chatsports.com

KREX

After firing coach, Flyers drop 9th straight, 7-5 to Avs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 on Monday night to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach, Alain Vigneault. Mike Yeo took over as interim coach of the Flyers, but they didn’t fare any better following the […]
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Need to Change Lines to Jump-Start Offense

The Chicago Blackhawks have gone a surprising 6-2-0 in their last eight games since Derek King took over as interim head coach. He hasn’t come in and made any sweeping changes, just a few tweaks here and there. But a clean slate and a simple attitude shift have done wonders for this previously lost squad. That said, the Blackhawks are still having trouble scoring, so King got out the blender and changed up the forward lines once again for their most recent tilt against the St. Louis Blues. But I’m still not convinced it’s enough. Let’s take a look at the line progression since King took over, and suggest some extra tweaks while we’re at it.
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres

BUFFALO - The Bruins may have to change up their goaltending plans on Wednesday night in Buffalo after the scheduled starter, Linus Ullmark, "tweaked something" during morning skate. If Ullmark is unable to go, Jeremy Swayman - who is celebrating his 23rd birthday - will get the call between the pipes.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 16: Boston Bruins @ Buffalo Sabres Lines, Preview

The Boston Bruins (9-6-0, 18 pts) will try to get back into the winning ways when they travel to take on the Buffalo Sabres (7-9-2, 16 pts) at KeyBank Center (7 pm, NESN, MSG Network) for the second time this season. Linus Ullmark played his best game of the season stopping 35-of-36 shots for the victory, and former Sabres winger Taylor Hall was among four different B’s goal-scorers in the 4-1 win against Buffalo.
NHL
Yardbarker

Lining Up Early Candidates

If the Bears do wind up where their season appears headed, the Matt Nagy firing reports of this past week will only be considered premature rather than false. Whatever the Bears do next needs to be aimed at Justin Fields. The next coach needs to be someone with a history of success with inexperienced quarterbacks, one who can help bring along this gift which fell into GM Ryan Pace's lap.
NFL
520sportstalk.com

Rattlers add to their Offensive Line for the 2022 Season

The Rattlers Offensive line takes shape, re-signing Lamar Mady and adding Josh Fields. (Phoenix, AZ) The Arizona Rattlers have signed two more players to their 2022 roster, resigning veteran Offensive Lineman Lamar Mady, and rookie Offensive Lineman Josh Fields. Lamar Mady (6-foot-2, 315, Offensive LIneman, Youngstown State) returns to the...
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

Lineup questions surround the Boston Bruins ahead of their tilt with the Buffalo Sabres. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark “tweaked something” during morning skate and will be a game-time decision to face his former team. If Ullmark can’t play, Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes in Buffalo.
NHL
NHL
NFL
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Sports
247Sports

Fired Up: New Big 12 needs to emphasize that it lives in the now

Editor’s Note: Fired Up takes an answer from an episode of the Powercat Podcast or other media appearance and turns what was spoken by a GoPowercat.com staff member into text. The question: During the November 29, 2021, episode of the Powercat Postgame Review Podcast, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald spoke about...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Injury Bug Allowing Young Players to Step Up Big

The Buffalo Sabres have had an up-and-down 2021-22 NHL season so far, capitalized by their red hot 5-1-1 start to the season and the cooling down (read: crashing down to earth) that followed. With just three wins in their last 10 games, the Sabres sit at 8-11-3 in the standings, and sixth out of eight teams in the Atlantic Division. With American Thanksgiving having come and gone, it’s safe to assume that teams far out of a playoff spot at this point in the season are going to have a hard time making a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Sabres are in that boat right now. While this is exactly where they were expected to be this season, one can’t ignore a major factor in their recent struggles: injuries.
NHL
ctnewsonline.com

Shuffling the Line-Up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, raising the possibility that former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years. Chiefs coach Andy...
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres can’t keep up with Seattle, fall 7-4 to Kraken

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday night the Sabres Power Play worked, just not for the Sabres. Two shorthanded goals for the Seattle Kraken, then a third goal at even strength at the end of the first period gave them a 3-0 lead early on and it was too big of a deficit for the Sabres […]
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

In need of goalie, Sabres recall Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Amerks

BUFFALO – The reeling Sabres, who have two injured goalies and another in COVID-19 protocol, this morning recalled prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans. Luukkonen, 22, stepped on the ice as the Sabres were beginning their practice inside KeyBank Center. Goalie Malcolm Subban, who was injured in Saturday’s 6-2...
NHL
kotatv.com

Sabres gear up for big games at Sheridan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Badlands Sabres junior hockey team dropped a pair of games to the Great Falls Americans over the weekend. The Sabres look to bounce back this week as they hit the road for a pair of games in Sheridan on Friday and Saturday night.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

GameDay 23: Lines, betting odds for Sabres at Panthers

SUNRISE — There will be more than the usual amount of pleasantries going around before the Florida Panthers play host to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. First off, Thursday’s game will mark the first time Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour will face their former teammates since being traded to the Panthers in 2021.
NHL
The Spun

Report: Frustration Mounting With Notable 1st Round Pick

Not every first-round NFL draft pick lives up to their potential, or the high investment a team makes in them. But for one former first rounder, his struggles are reportedly starting to frustrate his team. According to CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not pleased with...
NFL

