Sabres Need to Add Some Fire to the Line-Up

The Buffalo Sabres have had an up-and-down 2021-22 NHL season so far, capitalized by their red hot 5-1-1 start to the season and the cooling down (read: crashing down to earth) that followed. With just three wins in their last 10 games, the Sabres sit at 8-11-3 in the standings, and sixth out of eight teams in the Atlantic Division. With American Thanksgiving having come and gone, it’s safe to assume that teams far out of a playoff spot at this point in the season are going to have a hard time making a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Sabres are in that boat right now. While this is exactly where they were expected to be this season, one can’t ignore a major factor in their recent struggles: injuries.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO