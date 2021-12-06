You Can Rent the Many Graphic Tees Worn by Antoni on ‘Queer Eye’ for Charity

The first thing one observers is the nails: they’re long — like, well over an inch — square-shaped with a thermal-camera inspired design. I’m not the only one that notices. The barista, too, offers her co-sign. He smiles and thanks her, shyly, before we mosey to a corner seat at Joe Coffee in Union Square (both of us disheartened at what’s become of the former Coffee Shop). We spend about half of our hour+ talking about his early life, but there’s a sense of ennui throughout the conversation. His eyes meander. He’s somewhat vague. Where are you from? “New Jersey suburb,” he states simply. I do manage some contextual clues that inform the young man before me, like how growing up, he and his parents would sing "Chanukah, oh Chanukah" every night of the eight-day Festival of Lights and do a little three-person horah around the house. But little else seems of interest to him.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO