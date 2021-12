Anaheim Ducks goals: Sonny Milano (8), Sam Carrick (5) The Sabres outshot the Ducks in two out of three periods, including 15 in the third, so the chances were there for them most of the game. On top of that, Buffalo’s powerplay continues to be shaky, going 0/3 on the night, as they failed to convert on multiple chances from the slots and around the net. While it is promising to see all the offensive pressure the Sabres had on display against the Ducks, you’d like to see them finish on a few of those opportunities, especially against a backup goalie and a young team.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO