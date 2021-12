Au’Diese Toney and JD Notae each scored 18 points to lift No. 10 Arkansas past Little Rock 93-78 on Saturday. All but two of Toney’s points came in the first half, when Arkansas (8-0) built its lead to 15 points at the break. Notae took over for the Razorbacks in the second half, scoring all but two of his points to stave off an attempted rally by Little Rock (4-5), which went on an 18-8 run to start the second half.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO