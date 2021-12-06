ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Tell Your Buddies: A Famous ‘Elf' Outfit Goes to Auction

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The costume is expected to draw $50,000 to $70,000. If you've devoured the four central elfin food groups today — those would be candy, candy corn, candy canes, and, for a slight change of pace, syrup — and you've asked thirty people their favorite color,...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

10 best Elf on the Shelf outfits

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Elf on the Shelf has become a lovable family tradition in countless households. The magic created by this sneaky little Elf delights children and adults alike. Your Elf on the Shelf experience is completely customizable, even down to the clothes and activities you find the Elf in.
APPAREL
TMZ.com

Henry Winkler 'Happy Days' Fonz Collection Goes for a Bundle at Auction

There are probably a handful of "Happy Days" fans who are walking away from one Henry Winkler-themed auction thinking one thing ... aaaayyyyeeeeee, jackpot!!!!. Bonhams -- an auction house -- had all the Fonz goods anybody who's watched the show could ever want and put it up for sale this Wednesday, with the spoils going to the highest bidder. And boy, did people throw down.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

27 Winter Jewelry Pieces That'll Make Your Outfit Look Expensive

When you're bundled up to the nines, it's easy to overlook jewelry, but that would be a wardrobe mistake (if you love to wear jewelry anyway). The key to choosing jewelry in the winter is to stick to relatively substantial pieces that can stand up to sweaters and coats. I also gravitate toward festive jewelry this time of year that's a bit fancier than what I'd wear in, say, July. That said, you don't have to spend a lot of money on your winter jewelry. But if you do splurge a bit, it'll be a worthy one if it's a piece you can wear over and over.
APPAREL
hourdetroit.com

Dress Your Holiday Best with Outfit Inspiration from Boro

The holidays are here, and so are all the fun events that come with them: the parties, the dinners, the outdoor activities — the list goes on. The challenge isn’t finding what to do; it’s deciding what to wear. Hour Detroit spoke with Miriam Pranschke, owner of...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
Elite Daily

These 55 Elf Puns Will Be Your Little Helpers On The ‘Gram

To really garner the likes you deserve on Instagram, you need a good caption to pair with your chosen pic, especially during the holidays. While a caption-less post is fine, you know something punny that makes your friends LOL will cause more of them to double tap while scrolling through their feeds. With the holiday season here, it only makes sense that you’d keep a few elf puns on hand for when you need a festive caption ready to go.
INTERNET
NYLON

13 Embellished Shoes To Complete Your Holiday Party Outfits

In between holiday gift shopping, decorating, and travel plans, your calendar is likely filled with upcoming parties and hangouts. Plus, after being stuck in our homes for so long, we might be doing a lot of much-needed celebration to wrap up the end of the year, and with that, you’ll probably (and by probably, I mean most definitely) need to also shop for some fun festive party outfits. To complete every look is a good pair of footwear, and we’ve got our eyes on embellished shoes that will have everyone turning heads at the latest holiday function.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Elf#Buddies#Jeans#Hollywood Cool#Tcm Presents#Tinseltown
MySanAntonio

Outfit your kitchen with pro-quality — and 30% off — Misen knives and pans

If you're looking to pick up a few spare knives or pans as entertaining season kicks off — or if you have a houseful of guests coming over the holidays — you can save 30% or more on Misen's pro-quality chef knives and stainless steel pans on Amazon today (and today only). We've rounded up a couple of the top picks from the sale below to inspire your shopping. Check them out below, and shop the full Misen knife and pan sale on Amazon, too.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Ashlee Simpson Says Hello Kitty in Houndstooth Jacket and Black Booties at Forever 21 Collab Event

Beloved cartoon character Hello Kitty has another collaboration, and this time it’s with Forever 21. Ashlee Simpson joined a whole host of other celebs in celebrating the launch of the new collection on Dec. 9 i at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. The event was also attended by actress and model Inanna Sarkis and boyfriend Matthew Noszka, Angela Simmons and Ryan Destiny. The Forever 21 x Hello Kitty collaboration brings together the iconic brands for a trendy women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories collection. Styles include bodysuits, sweat suits, jackets, hats, purses and more. Prices start at just $6.99. The collection is available...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks Sexy Black Velvet Halter Gown With Sheer Top At ‘House Of Gucci’ NYC Premiere

Lady Gaga looked glam in a custom Giorgio Armani halter gown at the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ in New York. Father, son and house of Giorgio Armani: Lady Gaga dazzled in a custom Armani velvet gown at the premiere of House of Gucci in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The singer, 35, looked like Hollywood glamour personified in the ensemble that featured a tulle and crystal halter top. The pièce de résistance? An extravagant, oversized bow situated on her neck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Just When We Thought She Couldn’t Get Any Hotter, Hailey Bieber Wore This Bustier Slip Dress

Kendall Jenner received a lot of attention for her super-revealing cutout dress for pal Lauren Perez’s wedding, but we don’t think enough people are talking about Hailey Bieber’s stunning bustier dress from Polish designer Magda Butrym for the event. Holy cow! The model looks flawless in the low-cut brown sequin maxi dress from the designer’s spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. We’re speechless:
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Marilyn Monroe Blonde Hair & Thigh High Fishnet Stockings For New Photoshoot: Pics

Miley Cyrus went all-out rock star in a white fluffy jacket and thigh-high fishnets on Wednesday, showing up to a new photoshoot in the sexy getup and blonde hair. Miley Cyrus looked sexy and stunning on Wednesday while heading to a photoshoot for a new project. The 28-year-old was spotted wearing a white faux fur cropped jacket and matching shorts on Nov. 10 as she headed to to Hollywood Palladium. Miley also wore her hair in a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde crop and sported thigh-high, black, fishnet stockings, completing the sexy style. As Miley walked to set for the shoot, she kept things casual and cozy by wearing slippers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy