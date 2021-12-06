ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CEO of Better.com criticized after firing hundreds of employees over Zoom meeting

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The CEO of a digital mortgage lending company is coming under fire after dismissing hundreds of employees over a Zoom meeting, just weeks before...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The Better CEO who fired 900 people over a Zoom call is taking time off

The CEO of digital mortgage firm Better.com, who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call last week, is taking time off from the company while it conducts a “leadership and cultural assessment,” according to an email to employees from the board of directors. As first reported by Motherboard, the board’s email says following “the very regrettable events over the last week,” CEO Vishal Garg will be taking time off “effective immediately,” and Better CFO Kevin Ryan will manage day-to-day operations.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Better.com execs resign en masse and CEO issues apology for ‘brutal’ Zoom layoffs

The cracks at Better.com are rapidly starting to widen after CEO Vishal Garg’s viral “brutal” layoffs continues to make waves. TechCrunch reported Tuesday afternoon that Tanya Gillogley, Better’s head of public relations, Patrick Lenihan, vice president of communications, and Melanie Hahn, head of marketing, have all resigned just days after the video received mass scrutiny online.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Better Com#Cnn Newsource Wkrc#Fortune#Softbank
FOXBusiness

Better.com CEO to take time off following Zoom layoffs backlash

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is "taking time off effective immediately" following his controversial decision to lay off about 900 employees, or approximately 9% of the online mortgage lending company's staff, over a Zoom call. According to an email from Better's board of directors obtained by Vice News, chief financial officer...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Hr Morning

CEO lays off 900 employees on Zoom, later apologizes

No matter how or when you lay off employees, the workers are going to be, understandably, upset. While it’s not an easy thing to do, there are definitely ways you should never conduct layoffs — and one CEO is making headlines for his big “blunder.”. CEO of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy