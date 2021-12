The critical shortage of affordable housing is broadening the target audience for these homes, according to Scott Belsky and Zach Bower of JLL. Manufactured housing is gaining interest from the 55-and-older age group as a viable alternative to traditional senior living options, with the shortage of affordable housing cited as a key attraction. In addition, this segment of the population is expected to double in size by 2029, when it is estimated that more than half of middle-income seniors will not have the finances to afford traditional senior living options.

