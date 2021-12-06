ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers vs. Hornets due to non-COVID illness

By Ky Carlin
 1 day ago
AP Photo/John Bazemore

As the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday for the third game of a four-game road trip — they will face the Hornets again on Wednesday — they will do so short-handed. This appears to be a bit of a theme for the Sixers this season, and it continues in Buzz City.

After not having Tobias Harris on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks due to a non-COVID illness, they will be without Tyrese Maxey on Monday against Charlotte. Maxey is also out due to a non-COVID illness. It will be his first missed game of the season after playing in the first 23 of the season for Philadelphia.

The Hornets are missing five players, including LaMelo Ball, due to the league’s health and safety protocol, so that dampens this matchup. Charlotte is also missing Ball’s backup, Ish Smith, so it will be tough for them to handle the ball and get into their sets.

Even with Maxey out, the Sixers should be able to go to work early and often in this one. Shake Milton will have to assume more of a ball-handling responsibility.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

975thefanatic.com

Tyrese Maxey Has Been A Revelation For The Sixers This Year

The biggest story maybe in the entire NBA coming into this season was the drama between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. The former #1 overall pick requested a trade in the offseason, and since that news broke, it’s been months of back and forth posturing between the Simmons camp and the Sixers front office. As a result, the 5th year man out of LSU has yet to suit up for Philly so far this season, giving 2nd year Kentucky product Tyrese Maxey the reins to an offense with playoff expectations and championship aspirations. It was a big spot to put a 20 year old (who just turned 21 on November 4th), and many doubted whether or not Maxey could perform well enough to allow the Sixers to be the contenders they were viewed as with Simmons running the point. Boy has he proven those people wrong so far this season. Maxey has been an absolute revelation, especially since turning 21, for the Sixers this season, and is now in the top 10 players in the NBA in odds to win the Most Improved Player award. When you take a look at what the dynamic young guard has done since his 21st birthday, you can clearly see why he is in the running for the award.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Kemba Walker would be an ideal Tyrese Maxey mentor

Kemba Walker returning to New York to play for his hometown team was one of the feel-good stories of the first month of the 2021-22 NBA season. Sure, how things ended in Boston wasn’t ideal – for him, it worked out fine for the Philadelphia 76ers – and it’s never fun to be so unwanted that the lowly OKC Thunder outright ate $53.6 million in dead money to get Walker off the books, but for the low-low (read: incredibly high) price of $20 million, the Bronx native effectively bought his freedom and a chance to play for a contender once more.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (95) Sixers lose to Celtics as Embiid and Maxey struggle from the field

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Dan, Steve, and Emily discuss a gross, low-scoring loss suffered by the Sixers at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Due in large part to Joel Embiid’s 3-for-17 shooting night, the Sixers struggled to score the basketball all night. The hosts discuss why his and sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey’s offensive struggles of late have made it particularly tough for the team to win games. They also talk about Tobias Harris’ recent rough patch, and what exactly Harris gives the team on the court when his shot isn’t falling.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Lamelo Ball
section215.com

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will figure it out

Joel Embiid is used to being “the guy” for the Philadelphia 76ers, and for good reason. He’s (almost) always the best player on the court anytime he puts Under Armour to hardwood, has an incredibly deep bucket of tricks in his basketball oeuvre, and, most importantly of all, has been embraced by the team, its ownership group, and the City of Brotherly Love like few others league-wide.
NBA
FanSided

How Joel Embiid’s return to the Sixers impacts Tyrese Maxey

There’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there’s a potential that the Sixers All-Star big man Joel Embiid could return against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the next game against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Atlanta Hawks#Sixers Wire
FanSided

Sixers podcast: Tyrese Maxey’s stardom and Jerami Grant rumors

As the Sixers end their West Coast road trip soon, fans anticipate the return of Joel Embiid. Until then, we must settle for role players stepping up and carrying the load during this brutal stretch of games. On this podcast, we keep the conversation going about Tyrese Maxey and his surprise leap over sophomore expectations.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey Discuss Sixers’ Great Chemistry

The Sixers have had their best players out due to injuries and positive COVID tests for several games in the early portion of this season, as they dropped five straight games after a strong 8-2 start to the season as a result. However, they’re rediscovering their winning ways, taking two...
NBA
