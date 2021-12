Staying on track with your weight loss goals can feel like an impossible task around the holidays. The good news is, enjoying occasional indulgences while celebrating with loved ones doesn't have to derail your diet. The key is to focus more on the foods that fill you up, so you have a little less room for those "empty calories." Specifically, experts say one of the best strategies you can employ at the dinner table this year is to load up on the turkey as opposed to those side dishes.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 13 DAYS AGO