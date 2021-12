With Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU, rumors are circulating that Urban Meyer would be the choice, but will he leave Jacksonville?. On Monday, the football world was rocked when Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was announced as the new coach at LSU, and now all eyes turn to Urban Meyer. Once again, the Jaguars head coach is being seen as a possible candidate to head to the college football world, this time to South Bend.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO