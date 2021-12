Forbidden Kingdom is set to bring the bass when it returns to Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds on May 6-7. Over the past few years, bass music lovers from near and far have flocked to Forbidden Kingdom to get their dose of wubs and battle it out on the dancefloor. Past editions have featured some of the top artists in the bass scene such as Excision, FIGURE, Liquid Stranger, and more with a touch of hard dance from Lady Faith and Lil Texas making its way to the festival as well. Of course, the festival is filled with plenty of stunning production elements at its three stages to make this experience one of the best in the Sunshine State.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO