TEST DRIVE: BMW M4 Competition xDrive — Forget Tradition

Over the last decades, and even more recently, BMW and Porsche have been competing in a wide range of segments. Today we’re checking out the BMW M240i xDrive going up against the Porsche Cayman 718. This is a match-up a lot of customers have been waiting for. The guys from Auto Bild took them to the track to test them and see exactly which is best, because they do have sportiness in their DNA. After all, including the M letter in the model name does come with a cost. As for the Porsche, the crest on the hood will always mean something and raise the expectations pretty high. There are some important differences at play here though and we should go over them before picking a certain car.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO