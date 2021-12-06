Holiday Skincare Discounts

JFKIAT (the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport) has officially launched a contactless airport shop with Zippin that's powered by artificial intelligence. The retail concept, Camden Food Express powered by Zippin, can be found at Gate B 42, and it invites people to pick up and put back items as they shop, and then leave when they are ready to checkout. The frictionless shopping experience automatically charges shoppers for the items they leave the store with, so there's no need for standing in line.
