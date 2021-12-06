Holiday Skincare Discounts

If your love language isn't gift-giving, the holiday season can be tricky to navigate. While some spend an entire year ruminating on the best way to bundle up their affection for others, delivering it in the form of a perfect present, others simply don't have the same knack for getting it right... year after year after year. But if you're in the latter camp, let us introduce you to the dependable holiday hack that gives Santa a run for his money: The Gift Shop at Everlane.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO