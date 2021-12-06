ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Skincare Discounts

By Colin Smith
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article'Plantkos' is a women-led, person of color-led skincare brand that has announced a set of product bundles for the holidays to bring consumers skincare discounts. The two bundles are 'The Editor's Choice Phyto...

Award-Winning Skincare Products

'PAUME' is a Canadian retailer of hand-care products most known for its award-winning skincare product, 'PAUME Antibacterial Hand Gel.' PAUME has launched a new line of three hand-care products just in time for the holidays. Included in PAUME's new lineup are an exfoliating hand cleanser, an exfoliating hand cleanser home kit, and a probiotic hand balm.
CBD-Infused Winter-Ready Skincare

Onyx + Rose is a skincare brand equipped with wellness experts creating high-performance CBD skincare and wellness products. The CBD brand is adding two new items to its repertoire, just in time for the colder weather. Onyx + Rose now offers the Lip Crush product to combat dry lips during the winter months and the Blur the Lines anti-aging eye cream.
'ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals and Steals' features deep discounts on fine American-made products

Searching for that perfect holiday gift? Localish is here to help!. "#ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals" is back with incredible deals on American-made products from 23 small businesses located across the country, including wine glasses and fragrant candles, organic beauty products, award-winning skincare products, tasty food, cool accessories, products for the kitchen and home, and even an Oprah favorite.
Give The Gift Of Skincare With These Products From Hanahana Beauty

What's better than a gift that keeps your melanin magical all year long?. The holiday season into the new year is the perfect time to unwind, relax and start fresh—and that includes your skincare routine. If you’re looking for a meaningful gift idea that will keep on giving all year...
Featured product: KÜL luxury skincare

We've got your skincare needs covered here at CBD Dependable Solutions, a family owned and operated local retail business. KÜL is one of a few luxury lines we carry in-store to focus on beauty and wellness products to transform your skincare routine. This week's display is a regime of full-spectrum...
Your Holiday Gift Shopping Starts And Stops At Everlane

If your love language isn't gift-giving, the holiday season can be tricky to navigate. While some spend an entire year ruminating on the best way to bundle up their affection for others, delivering it in the form of a perfect present, others simply don't have the same knack for getting it right... year after year after year. But if you're in the latter camp, let us introduce you to the dependable holiday hack that gives Santa a run for his money: The Gift Shop at Everlane.
Discounts on beauty gift ideas from ShopLocalish Holiday Deals and Steals

NEW YORK -- Beauty can come at a serious price because the top beauty brands end up costing you. So now is the time to take advantage of high-end products from Dr. Brandt, StriVectin, Clark's Botanicals and more. The ShopLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals are live now on ShopLocalish.com!. Still...
100 Gift Ideas for Skincare Lovers

Ranging from deep-cleansing facial devices to hands-free body skincare, this list of gift ideas for skincare lovers is sure to inspire you to find an exceptional gift for the beauty enthusiasts in your life. One standout example from the list comes from Serbian cosmetic company, DCP Hemigal. The brand recently...
Contactless Airport Shops

JFKIAT (the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport) has officially launched a contactless airport shop with Zippin that's powered by artificial intelligence. The retail concept, Camden Food Express powered by Zippin, can be found at Gate B 42, and it invites people to pick up and put back items as they shop, and then leave when they are ready to checkout. The frictionless shopping experience automatically charges shoppers for the items they leave the store with, so there's no need for standing in line.
Celebratory Logo NFTs

American retail clothing brand Pacsun is celebrating its 40th year with its first-ever NFT, which takes the form of the Pacsun logo. Channeling the relaxed spirit of California and its beautiful vistas, the non-fungible token is one-of-one item that's animated. The opening bid for the Pacsun NFT started at $500...
Sephora Holiday Sale: The Best Skincare and Makeup Deals from the Beauty for All Event

Make your beauty wishlist and check it twice, because you can now score huge savings on all kinds of top-rated beauty products at Sephora's Beauty for All Event 2021. The beauty retailer's holiday Sale Event is live and is offering 20% off your entire order of skin care, hair care, and makeup and more -- plus 30% off all Sephora Collection until December 12. Just use the code GIFTEASY.
Experiential holiday gifts

Before you flock to online stores to do your holiday shopping this season, consider giving your loved ones something they can experience. Give the gift of a long-lasting memory for your friends and family, including concert tickets, subscription classes on their favorite hobby or an evening out at their favorite restaurant. We’ve rounded up 10 experiential gift ideas that will have your loved ones talking about them for years to come.
Vaccination QR Code Sweaters

The Hive is making it easy to display your vaccination QR codes in a festive way with the launch of the Ugly Sweater Passport. The jolly jumper allows you to wear your vaccination status on your chest with your unique code being cleverly incorporated into the sweater's design. “The vaccine...
Omorovicza Skincare Favorites

A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to have a one-on-one interview with one of the co-founders of Omorovicza, Margaret de Heinrich. Omorovicza has been a long-time favorite for years and it was so great to connect with the brand founder and learn more about her skincare philosophy, background behind the brand and her own self-care routine.
35 Gifts for Stationery Enthusiasts

This list highlights some possible gifts for the stationery enthusiasts in your life. For those that write a lot and go through multiple pens, the 'ForeverPen' might be the perfect gift for them. The pen doesn’t require ink as it is made using a solid silver composite ink that is said to last longer than 500 disposable pens. It might be small as it can be balanced on one finger but it is quite mighty for its size.
Holiday Crafting Kits

For those looking for a hobby or a gift for someone who wants to start a new one, 'Sculpd' makes pottery easy and makes the perfect gift with its ‘Christmas Pottery Gift Collection.’. Consumers can pick from various kits like the ‘Pottery Starter Bundle - Pastel,’ ‘Sculpd Pottery Kit,’ ‘Festive...
Triple-Dose Skincare Serums

Lancôme's Rénergie Double Performance cream was launched in 1992 and the brand is now introducing the next evolution of this product with the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum. This first-of-its-kind treatment gets its name from a mixture three active ingredients: hyaluronic acid, C+niacinamide and ferulic acid. Previously, it was believed that these ingredients would be impossible to combine due to their level of stability, but this innovative new product promises to usher in "a new era of high-performance skincare."
