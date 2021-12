At Copenhagen International Airport, there are three lounges for Priority Pass passengers, and I can honestly say that this is the best one of the three. Heck, I would even say that this is the best lounge in the entire airport and depending on what you’re looking for, some would even say this lounge is better than what SAS provides for their premium cabin passengers and frequent flyers. But unfortunately, due to its location in the non-Schengen zone, this lounge isn’t available to everyone transiting through Copenhagen, which helps keep the crowds to a minimum.

