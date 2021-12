Enjoying a multi-display experience is often reserved for offices or home office spaces, but this is something the ViewSonic VX1755 portable monitor is intended to help change. The unit works by being paired with your choice of computer or laptop and will go to work expanding the usable space within the operating system. The slim, portable construction of the display means it can be easily brought almost anywhere and can be powered via the computer system when used with a USB-C connection.

