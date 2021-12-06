ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ish Smith Ruled Out vs 76ers

By Schuyler Callihan
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a couple of hours prior to tip-off, the Charlotte Hornets announced that guard Ish Smith has been added to the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0


RealGM

Ish Smith Added To NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

Ish Smith has been added to the NBA's Health and Safety protocols for COVID-19 and is out for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Charlotte Hornets already announced that LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier are in the Health and Safety protocols.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Hornets gaurd Ish Smith enters NBA's health/safety protocols

Hornets guard Ish Smith has been added to the NBA Health and Safety protocols and is now OUT for tonight’s game against Philadelphia. Source: Charlotte Hornets PR (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Smith becomes the Hornets fifth player to enter the league's health and safety protocols. Smith joins LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, and Mason Plumlee. Players in the health and safety protocols will have to miss at least 10 days or register two negative COVID tests within a 24-hour period in order to be eligible to return.
NBA
NBC Sports

Makeshift Hornets starter Ish Smith welcomed Maxey to NBA

After a weekend without any games, the 12-11 Sixers will begin a mini-series Monday in Charlotte. Here are the essentials for Game 1 against the the 14-11 Hornets, with Game 2 scheduled for Wednesday night:. When: 7 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 6:15 p.m. Where: Spectrum Center. Broadcast:...
NBA
All 76ers

Hornets' Ish Smith to Miss Monday's Game vs. Sixers

The hits won't stop coming for the Charlotte Hornets as they gear up for their Monday night matchup at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. Heading into the game, the Hornets knew they would be extremely shorthanded versus the Sixers. As the team had a COVID-19 outbreak over the weekend, they had no choice but to shut down the practice facility and send players and staffers home.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
Mason Plumlee
