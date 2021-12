PlayStation has announced the three titles subscribers to PS Plus will be able to claim for the month of December. First off is Gearbox’s PlayStation exclusive Godfall. Specifically, it’s the new Challenger Edition which focuses on three modes; Lightbringer, Dreamstones and the Ascended Tower of Trials. According to the PlayStation blog, they’re all endgame content but you’ll immediately get access to appropriate gear. It also supports crossplay between the PS4 and PS5 versions, which is handy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO