For entrepreneurs starting or building a business with a partner or partners, one of the must-haves is a buy-sell agreement. This agreement establishes protection for all parties and the company should something happen or if an exit occurs for one of the business partners. Without such an agreement, many variables can emerge, such as a family member or other party that takes ownership or a controlling stake, and perhaps without any initiative for success.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO