Christmas card of Congressman, family holding guns garners big reaction on social media

At Christmas it is traditional in the United States to take a family photo, to send to relatives and friends along with greeting cards. And every year finding an original shot, different from the previous one, is a real challenge. This time, Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman representing Kentucky in the US House, has definitely found a way to get noticed: he posted his Christmas photo on Twitter, which portrays the seven members of the Massie family, smiling around the tree. . All with a gun in their arms. Including the deputy, who is holding what appears to be a machine gun in his hand. The traditional greeting phrase is in tune: «Merry Christmas! Santa Claus, please bring us the ammunition. ‘ Only a few days have passed since the massacre in a Michigan school that cost the lives of four students, shot by a friend of theirs who had received that weapon as a Christmas gift from his parents. And among the reactions to the post by Congressman Massie, who exalted his supporters, those of the families of the victims of armed attacks at school stand out above all.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO