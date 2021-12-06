ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas card of Congressman, family holding guns garners big reaction on social media

By Alfred Charles, KOMONews.com Executive Producer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Christmas photo posted to social media by a Kentucky Congressman is drawing outrage after the federal lawmaker and others in the photo were shown holding guns and asking for ammunition. The post by Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie came four days after a Michigan high school student allegedly opened...

Rolling Stone

Lauren Boebert Isn’t Letting Murdered Teenagers Get in the Way of Trolling Liberals Over Gun Control

It’s been just over a week since four students were killed and seven people were injured after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sandy Hook quashed the idea that any particular school shooting has the power to inspire Congress to enact common-sense gun reform, but one would think Republicans could at least refrain from going out of their way to glorify guns in the immediate aftermath of these tragedies. They’d be wrong. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday night posted a photo of her four young children posing in front of a Christmas tree with military-style...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Rep. Thomas Massie: I'll never delete family Christmas photo with guns

Rep. Thomas Massie said Monday he'll never delete the controversial photo he posted over the weekend of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree. Massie's picture has gotten over 81,000 "likes" on Twitter but also attracted a lot of criticism because he posted it less than a week after four teenagers in Michigan were killed in the nation's latest mass school shooting.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CBS Denver

‘The Boeberts Have Your Six’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweets Christmas Photo Of Her Young Sons With Guns To Show Support For Rep. Thomas Massie

(CBS4) — Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021 Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo. “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
Indy100

A second Republican has shared a Christmas picture with kids holding guns

A Republican has shared a Christmas picture in which her four children are brandishing guns.Representative Lauren Boebert shared the snap of her kids holding what appear to be assault rifles just days after a similar photo from Republican congressman Thomas Massie was met with widespread outrage. Both images have been shared in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan which claimed the lives of four students and injured at least eight others.Boebert shared the image with the message: “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though).”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe Boeberts...
d1softballnews.com

Usa, family photo with the machine gun. Christmas greetings from a Republican deputy

At Christmas it is traditional in the United States to take a family photo, to send to relatives and friends along with greeting cards. And every year finding an original shot, different from the previous one, is a real challenge. This time, Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman representing Kentucky in the US House, has definitely found a way to get noticed: he posted his Christmas photo on Twitter, which portrays the seven members of the Massie family, smiling around the tree. . All with a gun in their arms. Including the deputy, who is holding what appears to be a machine gun in his hand. The traditional greeting phrase is in tune: «Merry Christmas! Santa Claus, please bring us the ammunition. ‘ Only a few days have passed since the massacre in a Michigan school that cost the lives of four students, shot by a friend of theirs who had received that weapon as a Christmas gift from his parents. And among the reactions to the post by Congressman Massie, who exalted his supporters, those of the families of the victims of armed attacks at school stand out above all.
People

Lawmaker Slammed for Photo of Heavily Armed Family in Front of a Christmas Tree: 'Repulsive, Violent Message'

A Republican lawmaker is receiving backlash for sharing a Christmas photo of his heavily armed family. Rep. Thomas Massie, who has represented parts of Kentucky in the U.S. House since 2012, posted a photo on social media of himself and six other smiling members of his family holding various types of guns as they pose in front of a decorated Christmas tree.
