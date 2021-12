PHILADELPHIA – To help recognize National Veterans and Military Families Month, Comcast today announced it would install free WiFi in up to 100 veteran-focused facilities as part of its expanding Lift Zones program. Lift Zones provide free WiFi access outside the home in neighborhood community centers. They complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which provides low-cost broadband to eligible consumers, including veterans, inside the home. Both efforts are part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive, ten year, $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

