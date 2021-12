TV: BSDET, ROOT-NW Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket. What a difference a week makes. Last week Wednesday the Red Wings returned home after a four-game road trip that saw them lose all four games, including a 2-1 OT loss to the last place Arizona Coyotes. Flash forward a week to today and the Red Wings have won three straight, including a 2-1 win in Boston last night. As the calendar turns to December the Wings look to push that to a four-game win streak tonight as they welcome for the first time ever, the Seattle Kraken to Detroit.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO