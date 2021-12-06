900 People Fired Via Zoom Call

New submitter Unpopular Opinions writes: Brazil's health ministry reports that in the early hours of Friday it suffered an incident that temporarily compromised some of its systems, which are currently unavailable and/or being directed to other domains. The alleged hackers posted a message on the website saying that internal data had been copied and deleted. "Contact us if you want the data back," it said, including e-mail and Telegram contact info. Some of the systems affected by the hack included information about the national immunization program and another used to issue digital vaccination certificates. "The government put off for a week implementing new health requirements for travelers arriving in Brazil due to the attack," reports Reuters.

