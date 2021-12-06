ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

900 People Fired Via Zoom Call

slashdot.org
 5 days ago

Well, it's a bit crass to let people go in a Zoom call, but I don't see how bringing them all back to the office would...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

dallassun.com

In Zoom call, online mortgage lender Better.com fires 900 employees

Vishal Garg, CEO of New York-based online mortgage lender Better.com, laid off some 900 employees on a Zoom call this week, accusing them of not being productive while working at home. Better.com became a success during the COVID-19 pandemic, as city dwellers fled to the suburbs, fueling a boom in...
MARKETS
news9.com

Better.com CEO Apologizes For Firing 900 Workers Via Zoom

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is apologizing for having fired 900 workers at the mortgage company earlier this month in a video call, saying he "blundered." Garg has faced a backlash on social media after video leaked of his December 1 firing of 9% of the company's workers. The company had asked the employees to participate in a Zoom call, during which he informed the attendees that they were dismissed effective immediately.
BUSINESS
MLive

CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call just before the holidays

Don Sweeney, The Charlotte Observer (TNS) About 900 employees at a New York-based digital mortgage company with offices in California, North Carolina and Texas signed onto a live Zoom call only to discover their jobs had been eliminated just before the holidays. Vishal Garg, chief executive officer of Better.com, delivered...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

‘Not great news’: US boss fires 900 employees on a Zoom call

The chief executive of a US mortgage company has drawn criticism after he reportedly fired 900 employees on a Zoom call. “I come to you with not great news,” Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, is heard saying at the beginning of the video call made on Wednesday last week. Footage of the call was widely circulated on social media.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dei
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey: Can You Imagine Being Fired During A Zoom Call?

… IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED TO 900 EMPLOYEES ALL AT ONCE!. If you had any doubt whatsoever that we are living in a “Digital Age,” I submit the following cold, hard, real-life exhibit for your consideration:. 900 (digital mortgage company) employees experienced the equivalent of a digital firing squad last week...
BBC

US father fired on Zoom describes 'callous' call

Christian Chapman was one of the 900 Better.com employees to be laid-off by their boss on a Zoom call, which has now gone viral. The dad-of-five spoke of the struggle to tell his family that he doesn't have a job, just weeks before Christmas. Mr Chapman described the video call...
SOCIETY
slashdot.org

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg fires 15% of his workforce on a Zoom call

Vishal Garg, CEO of unicorn mortgage lender startup Better.com, bluntly informed his 900 employees that a large number of people will be fired in a cold, awkward one-way video announcement on Thursday. Looking visibly uncomfortable, Garg said that 15% of the workforce would be laid off. In a monotone voice,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Better.com CEO fired over 900 people via Zoom. What is a ‘safe space’ to hear this news during a pandemic?

Is there a tactful way to fire an employee over Zoom?. That is the question many are asking in light of the news that Better.com CEO Vishal Garg terminated the jobs of 900-plus workers last week via the video platform. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” said the mortgage company executive as he delivered the news.
INTERNET
