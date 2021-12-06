ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The State of Zero Trust Security Strategies

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis ebook examines Zero Trust security strategies and why the effects of the pandemic...

federalnewsnetwork.com

Visibility first, then zero trust: A guide to understanding CISA’s maturity model

Government commitment to zero trust implementation has risen significantly as evidenced by Biden’s executive order on cybersecurity this year, along with recent guidance from the Office of Management and Budget and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that provide a roadmap for federal civilian agencies to securely migrate to cloud architectures and implement zero trust strategies.
datasciencecentral.com

Protect Your Data in the New Normal: Focus on Security Strategy

No enterprise or business would want to be a victim of a cyberattack. However, online presence is a prerequisite for businesses today. Online presence is a vital tool for success, although it is also the means of exposure to data breaches. And after the breach, the issue becomes more complex as the grave consequences of the cyberattack come into play. The cost of the data loss, the mistrust of customers and partners, and the monetary fines that depend on the volume and type of data you store would be pretty taxing.
TechRadar

Zero trust could be the key to defending against ransomware attacks

Zero-trust architecture is set to increase the efficiency of cybersecurity solutions to stop data breaches by 144%, a new report has claimed. Surveying 125 IT and security decision-makers from both midsize and large organizations, on their plans surrounding zero-trust architecture, Symmetry Systems found the majority of organizations are well acquainted with the advantages of zero-trust and are rushing to deploy.
inforisktoday.com

A Blueprint for Zero Trust Architecture

Traditional hub-and-spoke networking architectures, along with the castle-and-moat security perimeter they utilize, simply cannot effectively provide performance or security in today’s cloud-and-mobile world. This is a problem all companies must begin facing, lest they be left behind in a vulnerable state. Failure to transition to safer enterprise security architectures is the number one cause of corporate breaches today, and it’s only going to get worse.
Digital Trends

Frustrated security researcher discloses Windows zero-day bug, blames Microsoft

There’s a new zero-day issue in Windows, and this time the bug has been disclosed to the public by an angry security researcher. The vulnerability relates to users leveraging the command prompt with unauthorized system privileges to share dangerous content through the network. According to a report from Bleeping Computer,...
cisco.com

Zero Trust framework improves workforce security and productivity, while cutting support costs

In collaboration with Joel Barbier and Vishal Gupta. Like most companies, Cisco is committed to continually improving security while simultaneously simplifying the user experience. We’ve learned some important lessons along the way. There are multiple points where user ID and password credentials can be potentially compromised. For example, employees sometimes...
cisco.com

An Open Security Ecosystem with Shared Signals is the Future of Zero Trust

Zero Trust: as the name implies, is the strategy by which organizations trust nothing implicitly and verify everything continuously. This industry north star is driving different architectures, frameworks, and solutions to reduce an organization’s risk and improve their security posture. Beyond the need to enforce strong authentication and authorization to establish trust of an endpoint, how can we verify continuously? Often, the zero-trust approach today uses strong authentication and tools that evaluate the security of the user and device at the point of access, but what happens when the security posture of the user and device change after its initial access request is granted?
hackernoon.com

Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust

Now that remote work and developer infrastructure-in-the-cloud have become the new normal, securing engineer access to cloud workloads is more challenging than ever. With DevOps and engineering environments increasingly scaling across multitudes of servers, cloud providers, and hybrid architectures, security concerns are a top priority for companies harnessing the power of the cloud. When it comes to securing engineering access to cloud environments such as AWS, GCP and Azure, most enterprises mitigate access risk by using a combination of solutions, each of which has both benefits and limitations.
techacute.com

Keyless Supports Zero-Trust Security Model by Going Passwordless

Everyone hates the idea of writing passwords all the time when you log in to a service. But it’s the thing we must do, and there aren’t ways around that, which is where Keyless comes into the game. They are bringing in a unique set of technologies into the world to make authentication simpler, more convenient, and easier to adapt to your own requirements.
inforisktoday.com

Zero Trust Guiding Principles

We are in the midst of a massive paradigm shift in security deployment – one that goes beyond defense-in-depth. Zero Trust builds on the concepts of “don’t trust anyone” (least privilege), “divide and conquer” (network segmentation) and “who-are-you-where-are-you-and-what-are-you-accessing” (risk-based) access. And your new perimeter? It’s Identity. And it can strengthen network, application and data protection. Dive into Optiv’s Zero Trust Field Guide and come away with an understanding of how to explain Zero Trust frameworks to your peers and strategies for using it in your organization.
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Sequans defines IoT strategy – security, ecosystem and customization

Sequans sees IoT growth in key verticals, including utilities, healthcare and asset tracking. The vision of enterprise digital transformation is predicated on using Internet of Things (IoT) devices to turn data into an action that provides a business with an operational and/or financial efficiency. A number of factors—risk aversion, market fragmentation and application variability chief among them–have slowed decision making but key enterprise verticals are reaching an inflection point where digitalization is imperative and IoT is foundational to success.
itprotoday.com

Cloud API Rate Limits Create Hurdles for Data Analytics

In this article, I will focus on one of the more challenging aspects of accessing and using data in the cloud: API rate limits. All cloud apps and services expose APIs, some of which are designed specifically for data access. But access to data in the cloud is not a free-for-all. Cloud providers limit how many times, or at what rate, customers may send requests to the API endpoints exposed by their services. Once a customer exceeds this limit, cloud services may stop responding to requests.
itprotoday.com

How to Integrate Community-Driven Threat Intelligence into Your SIEM

Managing security alerts is a challenge for IT security teams. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) are often leveraged to consolidate data and provide a single dashboard, but they are only as good as the data that they receive. Community-driven threat intelligence solutions can provide some of the most robust, accurate, and timely data concerning the threat activity in a network. Integrating these solutions into the SIEM is key to delivering relevant information without overwhelming the security operations team.
Network World

The 3 Drivers of Zero Trust Network Access Implementation

It's human nature to put off tasks that aren't urgent. Whether it's planning that never ends or simple procrastination, it's easy to let timelines slip until an external force lights a fire under the project. At many organizations, that's what's happened with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). The zero-trust security...
CSO

Enhancing zero trust access through a context-aware security posture

As an onslaught of ransomware attacks accelerates, cybercriminal organizations are demonstrating increasing levels of sophistication and guile. Most recently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed that some hackers are targeting organizations facing time-sensitive financial events to maximize leverage over their victims. These events include planned earnings report releases as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
hackernoon.com

TLS/SSL Decryption: A Pillar of the Zero Trust Model

SSL (Secure Socket Layer) and its more secure successor – TLS (Transport Layer Security) Protocols are popular cryptographic protocols that encrypt data in transit. SSL/TLS Decryption is the process by which organizations break-open their encrypted traffic at scale, pass it through various inspection tools to inspect the content for threats, re-encrypt content, and send it back on its way. The best solutions are centralized wherein organizations have the visibility into multiple devices deployed across several locations, physical and cloud-based, through a unified management platform.
itprotoday.com

What Is IT Risk Management?

IT risk management is a subset of enterprise risk management (ERM), designed to bring IT risk in line with an organization’s risk appetite. IT risk management (ITRM) encompasses the policies, procedures and technology necessary to reduce threats and vulnerabilities, while maintaining compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. In addition, ITRM seeks to limit the consequences of destructive events, such as security breaches.
TechRadar

Zero Trust Network Access is critical for today’s mobile worker

Today, more organizations are offering the option to work from home, in the office or a mix of both, and company leaders are being forced to contend with the issues that come with this work landscape, looking for options to increase protection and achieve airtight cybersecurity. About the author. Aaron...
federalnewsnetwork.com

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security is putting the final touches on several guidance documents to help ease the transition to a zero trust cybersecurity environment. The entire goal of this effort to move security away from the network and to the data and...
