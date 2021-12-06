The State of Zero Trust Security Strategies

Zero Trust: as the name implies, is the strategy by which organizations trust nothing implicitly and verify everything continuously. This industry north star is driving different architectures, frameworks, and solutions to reduce an organization’s risk and improve their security posture. Beyond the need to enforce strong authentication and authorization to establish trust of an endpoint, how can we verify continuously? Often, the zero-trust approach today uses strong authentication and tools that evaluate the security of the user and device at the point of access, but what happens when the security posture of the user and device change after its initial access request is granted?

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO