North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has asked the country’s military education system to amp up their efforts to turn out “true soldiers” with “absolute loyalty” towards the country’s ruling party.He made the remarks at the Eight Conference of Military Educationists of the Korean People’s Army held in capital city Pyongyang over the weekend, reported KNCA state news agency.“He underscored the need to prepare all the military educationists to be true soldiers immensely loyal to the idea and leadership of the party…” according to the report.Mr Kim also asked them to provide a military education “strictly guided by the party’s idea,...

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO